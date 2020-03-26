You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Resilience Budget will save jobs, support firms, help households: Heng Swee Keat

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 12:29 PM

nz_hengsweekeat_260388.jpg
The supplementary budget to be presented in Parliament on Thursday afternoon, March 26, is to be called the Resilience Budget, and it will help to save jobs and support companies, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

[SINGAPORE] The supplementary budget to be presented in Parliament on Thursday afternoon, March 26, is to be called the Resilience Budget, and it will help to save jobs and support companies, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

More will be given to those who have been hardest hit.

Households will also receive additional help to tide through this difficult period, he said.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Heng said that the coronvirus outbreak will be with Singapore for many months to come. "Our resilience as a country, as a society, is being put to the test as we face our biggest challenge in more than a decade."

What is key, he said, is for all Singaporeans to do their part and "make the best use of what we have".

SEE ALSO

Fake cures, risky rumours: coronavirus misinformation hits home

"Various analysts and business leaders have been guessing about the size of the Budget, and its reach," he wrote.

"It is important not to have excessive expectations or merely focus on the headline numbers. What is more important is that all of us do our part and make the best use of whatever we have."

Grim economic data released on Thursday morning showed that Singapore's economy shrank 2.2 per cent in the first quarter of this year, and is headed for a full-year recession - its first in two decades. The Ministry of Trade and Industry downgraded its 2020 growth forecast to a range of -4 to -1 per cent.

Mr Heng, who is also Minister for Finance, said the Covid-19 global pandemic was Singapore's biggest challenge after the global financial crisis in 2008.

"I still remember vividly the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, when I was heading up the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Those were dark days, but we bounced back," he said.

"This time around, we face not just an economic crisis, but also a global pandemic."

Mr Heng assured Singaporeans that the Resilience Budget to be presented at 3.30pm in Parliament will give people much-needed economic support.

This second stimulus plan is in addition to the more than S$6 billion that has already been set aside in the February budget, called the Unity Budget, to help Singaporeans grapple with the economic fallout from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Measures announced then include a S$4 billion package to keep workers in jobs and help companies with cash flow, S$1.6 billion for a one-time payout to every Singaporean aged 21 and above and S$800 million to support front-line agencies fighting the outbreak.

"Together, we can weather the storm and emerge stronger as one Singapore," said Mr Heng.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Fake cures, risky rumours: coronavirus misinformation hits home

US$2t rescue package passes US Senate, heads to House

China, US to set aside differences in G20 coronavirus summit: media

Singapore's 2020 growth forecast hits negative territory, Q1 GDP contracts 2.2%

Saudi Arabia chairs G-20 crisis talks as virus threatens recession

Japan to set up coronavirus headquarters, possible step to emergency declaration: media

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 26, 2020 12:18 PM
Government & Economy

Fake cures, risky rumours: coronavirus misinformation hits home

[HONG KONG] From being duped into taking poisonous "cures", to watching businesses crumble and avoiding life-saving...

Mar 26, 2020 12:02 PM
Government & Economy

US$2t rescue package passes US Senate, heads to House

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate passed the nation's largest-ever rescue package late Wednesday, a US$2 trillion lifeline...

Mar 26, 2020 11:47 AM
Banking & Finance

Small banks are struggling just as the world needs them most

[SEOUL] Policymakers trying to prevent credit markets from freezing up have a huge challenge on their hands with...

Mar 26, 2020 11:44 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mixed as US lawmakers debate stimulus

[HONG KONG] Asian markets were mixed on Thursday after a rare two-day rally, while investors were also looking...

Mar 26, 2020 11:43 AM
Government & Economy

China, US to set aside differences in G20 coronavirus summit: media

[BEIJING] China and the United States are expected to call a timeout on their coronavirus blame game and focus on...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.