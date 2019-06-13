You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Retrenchments in Singapore grow in Q1, led by manufacturing: MOM

Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 10:51 AM
UPDATED Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 12:22 PM

BP_Retrenchment_130619_50.jpg
Retrenchments rose in the first quarter of the year, driven by manufacturing losses and hitting mainly production and related workers from electronics, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

RETRENCHMENTS rose in the first quarter of the year, driven by manufacturing losses and hitting mainly production and related workers from electronics, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday.

The number of retrenched employees stood at 3,230, up from 2,510 in the previous quarter and also higher than a year ago, the MOM said in its labour market report.

Retrenchments in electronics made up 18 per cent of the number, followed by services industries such as wholesale trade, as well as transportation and storage.

"While restructuring and reorganisation remained the main reason cited by establishments for retrenchments, there was a rise in the share of retrenchments from the previous quarter due to high costs and the downturn in the industry," said the MOM.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It added that among retrenched residents, professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) continued to make up the majority at 69 per cent. This is because they form a higher share of the workforce and were more prone to retrenchments, the MOM added.

Total employment continued to grow by 10,700 excluding foreign domestic workers, driven by the services sector, and higher than a year ago.

But employment dipped in manufacturing for the second consecutive quarter, led by cutbacks in electronics. The electronics cluster posted its largest employment contraction in six years.

Maybank Kim Eng economist Chua Hak Bin said he expects companies to be more cautious in hiring for the rest of the year, given the escalating trade war between the United States and China.

“Employment growth will likely slow while manufacturing employment will likely remain in contraction for the rest of the year,” he said, noting that labour statistics are lagging indicators and that the US more than doubled tariffs on US$200billion worth of Chinese goods in May.

Much of this is expected to hit the manufacturing supply chain.

Stricter dependency ratio ceilings – or the proportion of foreign workers a firm can employ – for services from 2020 may also dampen labour demand in some services segments, he said. These include retail trade, hospitality, as well as food and beverage.

Services was the main driver of total employment growth in the first quarter, while construction posted its first employment gain in three years, reflecting an increase in both public and private sector construction activities, said the MOM.

Modern services is expected to be the key driver of growth going forward as well, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore in an earlier macroeconomic review.

This comes as Singapore saw its the slowest quarter growth in nearly a decade in the first quarter, at 1.2 per cent, amid global uncertainties.

On Thursday, the MOM added: "The tightness in the labour market may ease, as job vacancies declined for the first time in two years and retrenchments rose in this quarter."

After seven preceding quarters of increases, the demand for labour has eased, with fewer seasonally adjusted job vacancies. There were 57,100 in March, down from 62,300 in December last year.

The seasonally adjusted resident long-term unemployment rate, however, which is the share of residents who were unemployed for at least 25 weeks, declined from 0.8 per cent in December 2018 to 0.7 per cent in March.

The rate fell or held steady except for residents aged below 30, for whom this rose from 0.5 per cent to 0.9 per cent over the quarter, after trending down from December 2017.

"As a larger proportion of the job seekers aged below 30 had left previous employment due to job dissatisfaction, they are more likely to invest the time to search for a better job match," said the MOM.

There also continued to be more vacancies than job seekers, although the seasonally adjusted ratio of job vacancies to unemployed persons dipped slightly from 1.10 in December 2018 to 1.08 in March.

The six-month re-entry rate among retrenched residents rose for the second consecutive quarter to 66 per cent in the first three months of the year.

In a Facebook post, National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay noted the retrenchment figures were higher than expected and growth in total employment lower than anticipated.

While the labour market is holding up in spite of ongoing global shifts and a synchronised slowdown coupled with economic transformation and restructuring, he said the first quarter figures “hint at retrenchments picking up”.

“We need to continue to pay close watch to figures in the upcoming quarters and expect to see fluctuations... especially with the continued US-China trade tensions,” he added, stressing the need for employers to re-skill workers amid a tight labour market.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Telegram hit by cyber-attack, CEO points to Hong Kong protests and China

Lobby group tells China to focus on reform, not retaliation on US firms

China is capable of dealing with various challenges: Vice-Premier

China snubbed Trudeau request for talks about detained Canadians

Argentine ex-minister jailed for hiding US$9m in convent

Trump says would take foreign info on 2020 presidential opponent

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_130619_2.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

BP_Heng_130619_3.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report

Must Read

BP_Gojek_130619_60.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS, Gojek expand payment services partnership in Singapore

Jun 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

FCT preferential offering oversubscribed; EGM for Waterway Point acquisition set for June 28

Jun 13, 2019
Transport

Aircraft financing firm sees Singapore getting 29 private jets worth US$1b in next 6 years

Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, JEP Holdings, Excelpoint

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening