Seven workplaces told to stop operations for safe-management lapses: MOM

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 10:28 AM
The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has issued 52 composition fines of S$1,000 each to Singapore employers for failing to comply with safe-management requirements at their workplaces, as at 5pm on Monday.
THE Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has issued 52 composition fines of S$1,000 each to Singapore employers for failing to comply with safe-management requirements at their workplaces, as at 5pm on Monday.

It also ordered seven workplaces to cease operations for lapses in safe-management...

It also ordered seven workplaces to cease operations for lapses in safe-management...

