You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore and France working on travel green lane for short-term business and official trips

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 10:38 PM

[SINGAPORE] Singapore and France are working on a travel green lane for short-term business and official trips.

The framework for the arrangement has been agreed between French minister delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Franck Riester and Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Transport Chee Hong Tat, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Monday (Dec 14).

Minister-delegate Riester is in Singapore for a three-day visit from Sunday to Tuesday to strengthen bilateral ties.

On Monday, he was hosted to lunch by Mr Chee and also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor to step up bilateral cooperation to improve food safety standards in both countries.

The MOU aims to enhance scientific and technical partnership in food safety testing and research, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Signed by chief executive officer of SFA Lim Kok Thai and director general of French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety (ANSES) Roger Genet, the MOU affirmed the commitment by Singapore and France to consumer health by strengthening the exchange of knowledge, research cooperation and expert assessments.

Potential areas of collaboration will include risk assessment of chemical and microbiological food safety hazards, safety assessments of novel foods and emerging food safety risks.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Minister of Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said he met Mr Riester earlier and they "discussed opportunities to further enhance our bilateral economic relations".

This includes greater collaboration in areas such as sustainability, biomedical services, advanced manufacturing and enhancing the logistics network in both countries. "Singapore and France are also keen to strengthen our digital economy cooperation, such as through a Digital Economy Agreement," he added.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Thai protesters to pause for now and return next year

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

HSA grants interim authorisation for Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore

Over S$1b to secure enough vaccines by Q3 2021; all citizens, long-term residents to get free vaccinations

Pilot test in Q1 to allow migrant workers in some dorms to access community

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 14, 2020 09:52 PM
Banking & Finance

ManuLife to buy Aviva's Vietnam unit; enters into bank distribution pact

[LONDON] British insurer Aviva is selling its Vietnamese business to Canadian insurer ManuLife Financial, it said on...

Dec 14, 2020 09:31 PM
Companies & Markets

NauticAWT now a cash company, given a year to acquire new business

CATALIST-LISTED NauticAWT on Monday said that it is now a cash company, following the sale of its subsidiary, and...

Dec 14, 2020 08:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Renaissance United warns of half-year net loss

MAINBOARD-LISTED utilities player Renaissance United on Monday said it expects to report a net loss for its half-...

Dec 14, 2020 08:34 PM
Technology

Google services including Gmail, YouTube suffer major outage 

[NEW YORK]  Services from AlphabeT’s Google experienced widespread outages around the world, preventing people from...

Dec 14, 2020 08:25 PM
Government & Economy

Thai protesters to pause for now and return next year

[BANGKOK] Thai protesters will take a break and return stronger next year, one protest leader said on Monday after...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

Hin Leong's Lim family, BP sued for US$313m on oil deals

Civmec secures contracts worth A$140 million

Over S$1b to secure enough vaccines by Q3 2021; all citizens, long-term residents to get free vaccinations

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for