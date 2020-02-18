You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2020

Budget 2020: Corporates to enjoy 25% income tax rebate, enhanced tax treatments

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 3:22 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

The government will grant a corporate income tax rebate at a rate of 25 per cent of tax payable with a cap of S$15,000 for the year of assessement (YA) 2020, alongside an enhancement of several tax treatments for one year, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said.

In his Budget speech on Tuesday, Mr Heng said the rebate will benefit all tax-paying companies and cost the government about S$400 million.

Enhancements to tax treatments will include allowing enterprises a faster write-down of their investments in plant and machinery, and renovation and refurbishment, incurred for YA 2021. This will put more cash in the hands of these companies.

"For example, hotels can now take advantage of this lull period to carry out upgrading work, and be better prepared for the rebound," Mr Heng said in Parliament.

These tax-related initiatives are part of a S$4 billion Stabilisation and Support Package to support enterprises as they deal with the Covid-19 outbreak.

As part of this package, the Enterprise Financing Scheme's Working Capital Loan component will also be enhanced for one more year to help companies access working capital more easily.

The maximum loan quantum will be raised to S$600,000, up from S$300,000. The government's risk-share on these loans will be raised to 80 per cent, up from the current 50 to 70 per cent.

Mr Heng said: "With the large part of the risks taken up by the government, I trust that our financial institutions will do their part to support our viable SMEs."

In addition, tenants and lessees of government-managed properties can also ask for flexible rental payments such as instalment plans.

This measure covers properties managed by JTC Corporation, Housing & Development Board, Singapore Land Authority amd Singapore Tourism Board.

For more Budget 2020 stories, visit bt.sg/budget20.

Government & Economy

Budget 2020: S$500 top-up for SkillsFuture Credit, expires by 2025

Budget 2020: Training, mentorship for 900 SME leaders over next 3 years

Budget 2020: Enterprise Grow Package to help companies digitalise and enter new markets

Budget 2020: Deep-tech startups to get more support under Startup SG Equity

Budget 2020: Enterprise Singapore launches 2 programmes to support trade and merchant associations

Budget 2020: More help for 5 sectors directly hit by Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 03:46 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: S$500 top-up for SkillsFuture Credit, expires by 2025

All Singaporeans aged 25 and above will get a one-off SkillsFuture Credit top-up of S$500 from October this year, ...

Feb 18, 2020 03:42 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Training, mentorship for 900 SME leaders over next 3 years

UNDER a new programme, business leaders of Singapore’s promising small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will get...

Feb 18, 2020 03:39 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Enterprise Grow Package to help companies digitalise and enter new markets

A new Enterprise Grow Package will support companies looking to grow and enter new markets, Deputy Prime Minister...

Feb 18, 2020 03:37 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Deep-tech startups to get more support under Startup SG Equity

TO catalyse investment into deep-tech startups, the Singapore government will set aside an additional S$300 million...

Feb 18, 2020 03:34 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Enterprise Singapore launches 2 programmes to support trade and merchant associations

THE Singapore government is launching two programmes to raise the capabilities of trade associations and chambers (...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly