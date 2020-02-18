Budget 2020: Enterprise Grow Package to help companies digitalise and enter new markets

A new Enterprise Grow Package will support companies looking to grow and enter new markets, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Tuesday.

"This package aims to help enterprises identify business needs, adopt pre-approved digital technologies and take the first steps to enter new markets," Mr Heng said in his Budget speech.

One initiative is the launch of the GoBusiness platform, a single touchpoint for enterprises to transact with the government digitally.

The existing SMEs Go Digital programme will also be expanded to drive greater adoption of digital technology, he said.

Across all 23 sectors covered by the Industry Transformation Maps, Mr Heng said the government will have Industry Digital Plans or equivalents and enable companies to access pre-approved digital solutions.

The Market Readiness Assistance grant will also be enhanced to help more companies enter new markets. For example, funding support and coverage will be expanded to include free trade agreement consultancy.

For more Budget 2020 stories, visit bt.sg/budget20.