You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2020

Budget 2020: Enterprise Singapore launches 2 programmes to support trade and merchant associations

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 3:34 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

THE Singapore government is launching two programmes to raise the capabilities of trade associations and chambers (TAC) in a bid to strengthen industry partnerships, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said.

In his Budget speech on Tuesday, Mr Heng said one programme is a pilot Executive-in-Residence programme, launched by Enterprise Singapore (ESG). This will fund more than 10 TACs covering all sectors of the economy in their hiring of experienced executives and procurement of expert advice for enterprises in their industries.

ESG will also launch a Heartland Enterprise Upgrading Programme to support merchants' associations driving transformation of heartland enterprises.

"Within each industry, we need to strengthen partnerships to deepen industry-wide capabiltiies. Even as our enterprises compete to differentiate themselves, they must come together to solve common challenges," Mr Heng said, adding that TACs play an important role.

One example is an electronic payment system developed by the Container Depot and Logistics Association (Singapore) to help depot operators and transport companies save time and cost.

The support for TACs and merchants' associations will help sustain the good progress, Mr Heng said.

For more Budget 2020 stories, visit bt.sg/budget20.

Government & Economy

Budget 2020: S$500 top-up for SkillsFuture Credit, expires by 2025

Budget 2020: Training, mentorship for 900 SME leaders over next 3 years

Budget 2020: Enterprise Grow Package to help companies digitalise and enter new markets

Budget 2020: Deep-tech startups to get more support under Startup SG Equity

Budget 2020: More help for 5 sectors directly hit by Covid-19

Budget 2020: Corporates to enjoy 25% income tax rebate, enhanced tax treatments

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 03:46 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: S$500 top-up for SkillsFuture Credit, expires by 2025

All Singaporeans aged 25 and above will get a one-off SkillsFuture Credit top-up of S$500 from October this year, ...

Feb 18, 2020 03:42 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Training, mentorship for 900 SME leaders over next 3 years

UNDER a new programme, business leaders of Singapore’s promising small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will get...

Feb 18, 2020 03:39 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Enterprise Grow Package to help companies digitalise and enter new markets

A new Enterprise Grow Package will support companies looking to grow and enter new markets, Deputy Prime Minister...

Feb 18, 2020 03:37 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Deep-tech startups to get more support under Startup SG Equity

TO catalyse investment into deep-tech startups, the Singapore government will set aside an additional S$300 million...

Feb 18, 2020 03:25 PM
Stocks

Australia: Energy, tech stocks drag down shares on coronavirus impact

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed lower on Tuesday, led by losses among energy and tech stocks, due to worries...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly