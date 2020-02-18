You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2020

Budget 2020: No GST hike in 2021, but increase will take place by 2025

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 3:16 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

The Singapore government will not be raising the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2021, but will defer the increase to some time between 2022 and 2025 instead, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in his Budget speech on Tuesday.

Singapore's official GDP growth forecast for 2020 was downgraded on Monday to -0.5 to 1.5 per cent, with the Ministry of Trade and Industry baseline expectation for gross domestic product growth to come in at around 0.5 per cent.

During Budget 2018, Mr Heng had flagged the need for GST to be raised from 7 to 9 per cent some time from 2021 to 2025 to help meet healthcare spending.

On Tuesday, Mr Heng said: "We will not be able to put off the increase indefinitely. In fact, this outbreak has reinforced the importance of continued investment in our healthcare system, including the capability to deal with outbreaks."

This means the GST increase will still be needed by 2025, as recurring revenue will be needed to fund Singapore's spending needs in the medium term.

He assured the House that the government will assess carefully the appropriate time for the increase, adding that it will provide Singaporeans sufficient lead time. He also said the government will ensure that Singapore's taxes and transfers systems remain progressive.

Meanwhile, the government will continue to absorb GST on publicly-subsidised healthcare and education.

Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Govt aims to phase out all vehicles with internal combustion engines by 2040

Budget 2020: Lump-sum tax built into road tax for electric vehicles to replace fuel excise duties

Budget 2020: $31m in annual spend allotted to support employers of PwDs

Budget 2020: Billions in short-term support, while keeping long-term focus for Singapore

Budget 2020: Government to match retirement savings top-ups by up to S$3,000 over 5 years

Budget 2020: Government to set up new trust for social service sector

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 05:33 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Govt aims to phase out all vehicles with internal combustion engines by 2040

BY 2040, the government hopes to phase out all vehicles with internal combustion engines and replace them with ones...

Feb 18, 2020 05:32 PM
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Lump-sum tax built into road tax for electric vehicles to replace fuel excise duties

A lump-sum tax will be built into the road tax schedule for electric vehicles (EV) to partly account for the loss in...

Feb 18, 2020 05:19 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: $31m in annual spend allotted to support employers of PwDs

More help is at hand to support employers of persons with disabilities (PwD) through a new Enabling Employment...

Feb 18, 2020 05:17 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Billions in short-term support, while keeping long-term focus for Singapore

EVEN as Budget 2020 sets aside SS$5.6 billion to help firms, workers and households amid the Covid-19 outbreak, it...

Feb 18, 2020 05:11 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Government to match retirement savings top-ups by up to S$3,000 over 5 years

The government is introducing a five-year programme to match cash top-ups made by older, lower- to middle-income...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly