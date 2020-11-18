Singapore chips demand may last despite shock October export dip

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SHIPMENTS of integrated circuits ebbed in October, catching economy watchers off guard after earlier signs of an export growth rebound in Singapore's linchpin electronics cluster.
Still, the electronics sector is expected to overcome trade tension speed bumps and continue...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes