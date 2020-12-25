Singapore factories set to end 2020 in the black

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE factory output surged in November, to take year-to-date growth to 6.5 per cent year on year, fresh Economic Development Board (EDB) data showed on Thursday.
With the dual powerhouse industries of pharmaceuticals and electronics fuelling a rise of 17.9 per cent...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes