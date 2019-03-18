You are here

Home > Government & Economy
BT EXCLUSIVE: CHINA-US TRADE WAR

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

No exodus yet as China market's too big to ignore; trade war also starting to impact higher tech sectors
Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Like their foreign counterparts, Singapore companies have been reckoning with risks from the trade war and looking to diversify their supply chain in the region - even as the Chinese market remains too big to ignore.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

A SINGAPOREAN electronics parts manufacturer set up shop in China's Shenzhen two decades ago - but with its products being "very sensitive to tariffs", the company is now considering moving to India.

Such is the reality on the ground recounted by Suan Teck Kin, head of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Most Read

1 DBS hires Bank of Singapore private banker
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?
4 Keppel Infra Trust ups equity fundraising to S$500.8m on strong demand
5 DBS snags ex-BoS private banker
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

BP_NYSE_180319_6.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Stocks

Rally may build in absence of trade, Fed surprises

BT_20190318_MTASEAN18_3726654.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Asean has benefited from US' Asia policy: ISEAS researchers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening