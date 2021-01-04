Singapore GDP shrinks 5.8% in 2020; contraction slowed in Q4

Singapore's economic contraction slowed down in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the previous one, with full-year contraction coming in at 5.8 per cent.

SINGAPORE'S economic contraction slowed down in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the previous one, with full-year contraction coming in at 5.8 per cent, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 3.8 per cent in Q4, an improvement from the 5.6 per cent contraction seen in the previous quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis however, the economy grew 2.1 per cent, slowing down from the 9.5 per cent expansion recorded in Q3.

This brings Singapore's 2020 full-year GDP contraction to 5.8 per cent, falling within the official contraction forecast of 4 to 6 per cent.

Similar to Q3, growth was mostly bolstered by the manufacturing sector, which expanded 9.5 per cent in Q4, leading to an overall 7.1 per cent growth for the full year. This was supported primarily by output expansions in electronics, biomedical manufacturing and precision engineering clusters, and these outweighed output declines in the transport engineering and general manufacturing clusters, MTI said.

Among the services industries, the information and communications, finance and insurance and professional services sector on the whole was the only one to record growth in Q4 since the "circuit breaker" occurred in Q2.