You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore has highest rate of discrepancies in job applications in Asia-Pacific: study

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 9:41 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

DISCREPANCIES are rife in employment applications in Singapore, at the highest rate in the Asia-Pacific region, according to a study by global background-screening firm First Advantage.

Almost a third (30 per cent) of job applications analysed in the city-state last year were found to have discrepancies.

Most of these discrepancies were uncovered in candidates’ work history – which included employment dates, positions held, key responsibilities, remuneration and reasons for leaving – as well as in their educational background.

Also, more than a fifth (22 per cent) of the discrepancies in Singapore were financial-related misrepresentations, in terms of the individuals’ negative financial records regarding bankruptcy, credit, financial regulatory and anti-money laundering.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As a major financial hub, Singapore employers’ highest priority in candidate screening was in financial-related checks – such as civil litigation, bankruptcy and credit checks, First Advantage said. These accounted for some 36 per cent of all screenings in the country in 2018.

Aside from Singapore, three other economies were also hotbeds for candidate discrepancies. Hong Kong follows closely in second place in the region with a 26 per cent discrepancy rate, while the Philippines comes next at 24 per cent, and Malaysia had a 20 per cent rate.

South Korea had the lowest rate in Asia-Pacific, at 5 per cent.

In terms of the volume of background screening requests, First Advantage said that companies most often request such checks in May each year.

“This surge (in screening requests) corresponds with significant numbers of candidates switching employers following receipt of their Lunar New Year bonuses – resulting in an annual surge of applications, hence required screenings,” First Advantage said.

First Advantage collated data from some 219,000 background check reports, comprising more than one million individual background checks it conducted throughout 2018. It screened job candidates in nine economies across the Asia-Pacific: Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and the Philippines.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
3 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
4 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
5 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

lwx_raffles place_290519_3.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Govt infocomm-tech tenders worth billions open to SMEs

May 29, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Valuetronics, Yoma Strategic, Memories Group, Accordia Golf, Raffles Infrastructure

BP_HSBC _290519_24.jpg
May 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

HSBC adding 50 jobs in Singapore as it boosts Asia retail wealth headcount by 300

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening