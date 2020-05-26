You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore inflation turns negative in April as services, retail costs fall

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 2:07 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

BOTH core and headline inflation in Singapore turned negative in April amid steeper declines in the costs of services, retail and other goods, as well as public transport cost, according to official data released on Tuesday.

Headline inflation was at -0.7 per cent year on year in April, easing further from a zero figure seen in March. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) attributed the fall to a larger decline in the cost of private transport, in addition to the slide in core inflation.

Core inflation, which the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) uses as a guide for monetary policy, fell year on year to -0.3 per cent in April, from -0.2 per cent in March.

This was due to steeper declines in the costs of services and retail and other goods. The metric excludes accommodation and private road transport costs.

Private transport costs fell more steeply to -5.5 per cent in April, from -0.3 per cent in March, reflecting a sharp drop in car prices and a larger decline in petrol prices. The suspension of Electronic Road Pricing charges in April also lowered private transport costs.

SEE ALSO

Singapore factory output up 13% in April, biomedical manufacturing doubles: EDB

Cost of retail and other goods saw a larger decline year on year to -1.6 per cent in April, from -0.9 per cent in March. This was due to a sharp drop in the price of telecommunication equipment, as well as a bigger fall in the prices of personal effects such as travel goods.

Accommodation costs was unchanged at 0.5 per cent year on year in April as housing rents rose at a steady pace.

The cost of electricity and gas fell 5.2 per cent year on year in April, a slower pace of decline than the 6.2 per cent drop in March. The pace of decline in the cost of electricity and gas had eased as the Open Electricity Market had a smaller dampening effect on electricity prices due to a slowdown in new take-up rates.

Food costs rose by 2.1 per cent year on year in April, from the 1.5 per cent increase in March, due to non-cooked food items recording larger price increases. Meanwhile, inflation in prepared meals remained broadly unchanged.

Services inflation fell to -1.1 per cent year on year in April and was up from -0.7 per cent in March, due to steeper declines in holiday expenses and airfares, as well as a smaller increase in domestic household services costs.

MAS and MTI are expecting both core inflation and headline inflation to remain subdued, averaging between -1 per cent and zero per cent in 2020.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore factory output up 13% in April, biomedical manufacturing doubles: EDB

China's mask boom takes fabric away for nappy makers

Fortitude Budget could help to deal with expected rise in retrenchments: MOM official

BOJ's Kuroda says ready to ease more including via new steps

California opens places of worship, in-store retail businesses: health officials

Dubai to allow free movement, business activity from Wednesday

BREAKING NEWS

May 26, 2020 02:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust's sponsor directors confirm resignations on May 26

HOWARD Wu and Taylor Woods on Tuesday stepped down from the boards of Eagle Hospitality Trust's (EHT) managers.

May 26, 2020 02:06 PM
Life & Culture

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

[HONG KONG] Macau gambling king Stanley Ho, who built a business empire from scratch in the former Portuguese colony...

May 26, 2020 02:01 PM
Energy & Commodities

Australia's New Century takes aim at Vale's New Caledonia assets

[MELBOURNE] Australia's New Century Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it was in talks with Brazilian miner Vale SA to...

May 26, 2020 01:10 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output up 13% in April, biomedical manufacturing doubles: EDB

SINGAPORE'S manufacturing output in April increased for a second consecutive month following...

May 26, 2020 01:09 PM
Transport

Hong Kong airport to resume limited transit services

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong will partly resume transit services at its international airport next week, the city's leader...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.