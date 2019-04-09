Singapore, Malaysia suspend overlapping port limits

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
MALAYSIA and Singapore mutually suspended the implementation of their overlapping port limits on Monday, going back to the port limits in place prior to Oct 25, 2018 and Dec 6, 2018 respectively.
The move came into effect at 12.01am, a spokesman for the Maritime and Port
