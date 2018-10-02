You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing outlook cools in September

Tue, Oct 02, 2018 - 9:00 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

colin-si-2.jpg
Singapore manufacturers’ optimism dimmed slightly in September, after seeing an uptick the previous month, according to data released on Tuesday night.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE manufacturers’ optimism dimmed slightly in September, after seeing an uptick the previous month, according to data released on Tuesday night.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a measure of manufacturing sentiment, lost 0.2 point month on month to 52.4. But September still marked the 25th straight month of expansion, with readings above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector.

The employment index ticked up by 0.1 point to 51.1, its highest level since December 2014.

The month-on-month dip in the overall PMI came on lower new orders and lower new exports, as well as slower factory activity, said the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM), which compiles the data. Inventories have also fallen to a one-year low.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Input prices and supplier deliveries showed an uptick in the pace of growth, but the rate of expansion was on the decline for imports and finished goods.

“The order backlog index dipped marginally but is heading towards its second month of expansion,” the SIPMM added, in its monthly bulletin.

The PMI for the economy’s linchpin electronics sector has notched its 26th straight month of expansion - but the index reading fell by 0.6 point to 51.4.

Growth slowed down in key measurements such as new orders, new exports, factory output, inventory and employment, while order backlog shrank again, for the fifth straight month.

September’s reading may reflect purchasing managers’ popped bubble of hope, even as a pickup in manufacturing sentiment in August followed four months of cooling optimism.

Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy, OCBC Bank, said that the overall showing “reinforced our view that the uptick seen in August was temporary and not sustainable”.

“With the exception of the August improvement, the manufacturing PMI would have fallen five out of the last six months, and the peak was likely much earlier in January 2018,” she said, adding that the electronics PMI is 2.4 points lower than it was one year prior.

The latest SIPMM data comes on the heels of the Nikkei Asean PMI release for September, which showed a reading of 50.5 for the South-east Asian bloc, down by 0.5 point from August.

China’s manufacturing sector has inched towards a standstill, with the official PMI falling by 0.5 point to 50.8 in September. The private Caixin PMI came in at 50 - its lowest reading since May 2017.

PMI surveys across the region have yielded a mixed picture on the outlook for the manufacturing sector, as export orders come under pressure.

South Korea snapped a six-month losing streak to register its first improvement in manufacturing sentiment since February, according to Nikkei polls, while Malaysia posted its fourth straight month of growth, Thailand edged up and Japan held steady.

The stabilisation or improvement in regional manufacturing economies “could be due to diverted production as a consequence of the escalating US-China trade spat”, noted Ms Ling.

But growth slowed further in Indonesia, Vietnam and Taiwan, even as Myanmar continued to report a contraction in the manufacturing sector on the back of a strengthening greenback.

Ms Ling said of the outlook for Singapore: “Our view remains that the manufacturing and electronics growth momentum will continue to moderate for the remaining months of 2018.”

She added that, given the high base for industrial production in September and October 2017, “there remains a risk for industrial production growth to slow further into the next two months”.

Government & Economy

Cyber panel flags concentration risk in cloud technology for banks, insurers

EU removes Palau from tax havens blacklist

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Danske's crisis and the populist fallout the bank risks igniting

Dozens of students found dead as Indonesia rescue ramps up

Singapore Manufacturing Federation names Ahmad Magad as new secretary-general

Editor's Choice

as-cbd1009.jpg
Oct 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

New framework to take Singapore funds industry to new level

CS_housing_7747.jpg
Oct 2, 2018
Real Estate

Home prices flatten in Q3 as curbs arrest gains

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Oct 2, 2018
Consumer

Asia-Pac family offices outperform global average

Most Read

1 French transport group trains its sights on Singapore MRT, public bus services
2 Hyflux case cited to show benefits of new insolvency, restructuring law
3 New framework to take Singapore funds industry to new level
4 GCB deals hit S$220m in third quarter
5 Tencent to restructure as it faces tighter regulations
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

DoeO8AnXsAEiL0e (1).jpg
Oct 2, 2018
Startups

Facebook, IMDA's startup accelerator to kick off in February 2019 in Singapore

Faber Garden.jpg
Oct 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

dbsinstant.png
Oct 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS, POSB to provide instant approvals for credit cards, credit line

Oct 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singaporean oil trader gets 12 years in Chinese prison over tariff evasion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening