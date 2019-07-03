You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing PMI falls further into contraction in June

Wed, Jul 03, 2019 - 9:00 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

MANUFACTURING sentiment in Singapore worsened further in June, with the overall Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) remaining in contraction for the second straight month and the beleaguered electronics sector seeing its eighth straight month in contraction, according to Wednesday's data release by the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM).

Singapore's manufacturing PMI was 49.6 in June, down from 49.9 in May and the lowest reading since August 2016, when the index stood at 49.8. A reading above 50 indicates expansion from the previous month, while a reading below that indicates contraction.

June's weaker reading came on the back of first-time contractions in several indicators: new orders, factory output, inventory and employment level. New exports and imports slowed, though remaining in growth territory.

However, the sub-indices for finished goods, input prices and supplier deliveries all saw faster expansion. The order backlog index also improved, though staying in contraction for the ninth straight month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SIPMM vice-president for industry engagement and development Sophia Poh said that anecdotal evidence suggests that "several manufacturers are working on future growth plans in the midst of the global trade uncertainties".

The electronics sector, which has been particularly hit by trade tensions between the United States and China, saw its PMI decline to 49.2 in June, down from 49.4 in May.

In electronics, new orders, new exports, factory output, inventory and employment level all moved deeper into contraction. Imports expanded at a slower rate.

However, input prices and supplier deliveries rose faster, while the finished goods index saw slower contraction. The electronics order backlog index remained in contraction for the 14th straight month.

PMI readings have been mixed across Asia, with East Asia harder hit. China’s Caixin general manufacturing PMI fell into contractionary territory for the first time in five months in June. Staying in contraction were South Korea, where the manufacturing PMI hit a four-month low, and Taiwan, where the reading was the lowest since November 2011.

In contrast, while the overall Asean PMI also slipped into contraction in June, only two of the seven monitored countries – Singapore and Malaysia – were in negative territory. Vietnam and the Philippines saw their PMI readings improve, while Thailand, Myanmar and Indonesia stayed in expansion but at a slower pace than in May.

Despite softening demand, Malaysia’s manufacturers’ business confidence about the 12-month outlook improved to the highest reading since October 2013, which compiler IHS Market said reflected “positive sales forecasts and planned capacity enhancements”.

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Eurozone business growth weak in June as factories still stumbling

Japan's Abe says a 10% sales tax is enough, at least for 10 years

Landscaping companies bidding for government contracts must give its workers bonus from 2020

In blow to Singapore's expansion, Malaysia bans sea sand exports

UAE private sector growth softens in June: PMI

Editor's Choice

nwy_GIC_030719_2_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC boosts cash, bond holdings in defensive stance amid trade war

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_030719_5_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS seeks views on raising 45% leverage limits for S-Reits

BT_20190703_JKFOOD29_3824528.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Group Food IPO: Another F&B play, but with a foreign slant

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
3 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
4 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
5 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file748bhaa3dx2fi8xr758.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Vertex-backed Validus to apply for Singapore digital-banking licence

Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

MTI accepts recommendations for design education

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening