You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore narrows 2019 GDP growth forecast to 0.5-1% on biomedical, aerospace showing

Thu, Nov 21, 2019 - 8:00 AM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

nz_skl_211136.jpg
Singapore has narrowed its official full-year growth forecast for 2019 to 0.5 to 1 per cent, following a better-than-expected third-quarter economic performance on the back of robust growth in the biomedical and aerospace manufacturing sectors, and early signs that the electronics slowdown may be easing.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE has narrowed its official full-year growth forecast for 2019 to 0.5 to 1 per cent, following a better-than-expected third-quarter economic performance on the back of robust growth in the biomedical and aerospace manufacturing sectors, and early signs that the electronics slowdown may be easing.

This was better than initial expectations of a zero to 1 per cent growth, which had been downgraded from the 1.5 to 3.5 per cent growth forecast the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) made a year ago.

Economic growth for Q3 grew by 0.5 per cent, surpassing an official flash estimate of 0.1 per cent, and coming in slightly higher than the 0.4 per cent expansion that private-sector economists had expected, according to a Bloomberg poll. This is also slightly higher than the 0.2 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

In its first official estimate for 2020, MTI on Thursday said economic growth is expected to be between 0.5 and 2.5 per cent, hinting at a possible recovery following sluggish growth for the most part of 2019. MTI said however that growth in several of Singapore’s key final demand markets such as the US and China is expected to ease.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The manufacturing sector shrank by 1.7 per cent year on year, moderating from the 3.3 per cent decline in the preceding quarter. The sector was weighed down by the electronics cluster, which contracted on the back of a decline in output in the semiconductors segment. MTI said all the other clusters in the sector expanded during the quarter, with the biomedical manufacturing cluster posting the strongest growth.

SEE ALSO

Singapore trade and NODX growth forecasts trimmed after further declines in Q3

The construction sector expanded by 2.9 per cent year on year, following the 2.8 per cent expansion in the preceding quarter, supported by both public sector and private sector construction works.

The wholesale and retail trade sector contracted by 3.3 per cent year on year, extending the 3.5 per cent decline in the second quarter.

The transportation and storage sector posted flat growth, slowing from the 2.4 per cent expansion in the preceding quarter.

chart

Growth in the accommodation and food services sector came in at 2.0 per cent year on year, faster than the 1.2 per cent recorded in the previous quarter.

The information and communications sector grew by 3.4 per cent year on year, moderating from the 4.1 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.

The finance and insurance sector expanded by 4.3 per cent year on year, extending the 5.1 per cent growth in the second quarter.

Growth in the business services sector came in at 0.9 per cent year on year, slightly faster than the 0.8 per cent recorded in the preceding quarter, supported by the professional services segment.

The "other services industries" posted growth of 2.8 per cent year on year, extending the 2.7 per cent growth in the preceding quarter. Growth was largely supported by the education, health and social services segment, which grew on the back of an expansion in healthcare facilities.

Government & Economy

Singapore trade and NODX growth forecasts trimmed after further declines in Q3

Singapore's Q3 manufacturing decline milder than feared; factory recovery expected in 2020

Bushfire threat spreads in Australia as smoke chokes Sydney

Hong Kong rights bill clears US Congress, heads to Trump

UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour grows: Savanta ComRes poll

Britain's Prince Andrew to 'step back from public duties' after Epstein furore

BREAKING

Nov 21, 2019 09:54 AM
Transport

LTA awards S$739.5m contract to build depot for Jurong Region Line

CHINA Railway 11 Bureau Group Corporation (Singapore Branch) has snagged a S$739.5 million civil contract to design...

Nov 21, 2019 09:51 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares dive at open on passage of US rights bill

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares plunged more than one per cent in the opening exchanges of Thursday after US lawmakers...

Nov 21, 2019 09:48 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares decline at Thursday's open; STI down 0.86%

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Thursday following news of the government...

Nov 21, 2019 09:28 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, CDL, Ascott Reit, CDLHT, SPH Reit, GDS Global

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

Nov 21, 2019 09:21 AM
Companies & Markets

CDL Hospitality Trusts to sell Novotel hotel for S$375.9m, buy W Singapore hotel for S$324m

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) will sell Novotel Singapore Clarke Quay, part of a Liang Court site for redevelopment...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly