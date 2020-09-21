You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore to conduct in-depth review of women's issues

It aims to inculcate mindset change leading towards gender equality, and will culminate in White Paper: Shanmugam
Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

THROUGH collective efforts over the years, the position of women in Singapore society has improved significantly in areas such as education, representation in Parliament and contributions to the economy, said Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam.

Other efforts,...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Thousands challenge monarchy as huge protests in Thailand escalate

Trump says will nominate woman to succeed Ginsburg

France, UK, Germany reject US call to restore Iran sanctions

Aussie PM sees jobs recovery as virus cases dip

18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in community

China does not have a timetable for 'unreliable entities list'

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 20, 2020 10:59 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX turns down Swee Hong's delisting appeal; it has to delist by Sept 23

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Sunday night said that it will not be acceding to watch-listed construction firm...

Sep 20, 2020 08:14 PM
Companies & Markets

First Reit receives non-binding proposal on rental restructuring from Lippo Kawaraci

FIRST Reit's manager said on Sunday that it has a received a non-binding proposal regarding a proposed rental...

Sep 20, 2020 07:04 PM
Real Estate

Verdale sells 50% of released units over launch weekend

PRIVATE residential development Verdale sold 50 per cent of the 78 units launched on Saturday, in a project jointly...

Sep 20, 2020 07:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Requisition notice by Oei Hong Leong 'without merit', will not be convening EGM: Raffles Education

RAFFLES Education said in a bourse filing on Saturday that the requisition notice by substantial shareholder Oei...

Sep 20, 2020 04:08 PM
Companies & Markets

MDIS Malaysia commences arbitration proceedings against TEE International

TEE International said in a bourse filing on Saturday that MDIS (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd has commenced two sets of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

First Reit receives non-binding proposal on rental restructuring from Lippo Kawaraci

SGX turns down Swee Hong's delisting appeal; it has to delist by Sept 23

Requisition notice by Oei Hong Leong 'without merit', will not be convening EGM: Raffles Education

AstraZeneca, under fire for vaccine safety, releases trial blueprints

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.