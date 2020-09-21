Singapore to conduct in-depth review of women's issues

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THROUGH collective efforts over the years, the position of women in Singapore society has improved significantly in areas such as education, representation in Parliament and contributions to the economy, said Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam.
Other efforts,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes