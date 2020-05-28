Singapore's financial position weaker in coming years: Heng

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
WITH almost S$100 billion set aside to combat Covid-19, Singapore's financial position will be "a lot weaker" in the coming years, and it will need to find ways to manage this "difficult financial situation", said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat....
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes