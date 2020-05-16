Some construction to resume from June 2, with special rules

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
FROM June 2, some construction projects will gradually be allowed to resume work, as will suspended residential renovation works. This is subject to meeting new safe-restart criteria developed for the industry, which include regular Covid-19 testing, and safe-distancing measures...
