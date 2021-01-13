State of emergency suspends KL parliament for first time since 1969; allows Muhyiddin election breather

Get our introductory offer at only
Kuala Lumpur
MALAYSIA'S King declared a nationwide state of emergency for the first time in more than half a century, suspending parliament in a move that allows embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to avoid facing an election until the pandemic is over.
