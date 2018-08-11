Trump says he will have dinner with Apple CEO Cook on Friday

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post that he would have dinner with Apple Inc chief executive officer Tim Cook on Friday.

"Looking forward to dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. He is investing big dollars in U.S.A.," said Mr Trump, who is on vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Mr Cook said in a conference call with investors last week that Apple was looking at whether Mr Trump's tariffs in a trade war with China would hit the company on the purchases it must make.

The New York Times reported in June that Mr Trump told Mr Cook that the US government would not levy tariffs on Apple iPhones assembled in China.

The newspaper reported that Mr Cook traveled to the White House in May to warn Mr Trump of the potentially adverse effects of Mr Trump's trade policies on Apple in China, but did not specify precisely when Mr Trump made the commitment to Mr Cook.

Apple this month became the first US$1 trillion publicly listed US company.

REUTERS