You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says he will have dinner with Apple CEO Cook on Friday

Sat, Aug 11, 2018 - 8:36 AM

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post that he would have dinner with Apple Inc chief executive officer Tim Cook on Friday.

"Looking forward to dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. He is investing big dollars in U.S.A.," said Mr Trump, who is on vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Mr Cook said in a conference call with investors last week that Apple was looking at whether Mr Trump's tariffs in a trade war with China would hit the company on the purchases it must make.

The New York Times reported in June that Mr Trump told Mr Cook that the US government would not levy tariffs on Apple iPhones assembled in China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The newspaper reported that Mr Cook traveled to the White House in May to warn Mr Trump of the potentially adverse effects of Mr Trump's trade policies on Apple in China, but did not specify precisely when Mr Trump made the commitment to Mr Cook.

Apple this month became the first US$1 trillion publicly listed US company.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180811_LSSGD113SEE_3528976.jpg
Aug 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options

BT_20180811_JQPAY11_3529019.jpg
Aug 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive

BT_20180811_EPIGRAM_3527658.jpg
Aug 11, 2018
Brunch

A new chapter for singlit

Most Read

1 Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL
2 White guy outside, Singaporean inside
3 Jho Low asks US to explain Malaysian thanks for seized yacht
4 Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand, CDL, StarHub, Yangzijiang, Vard Holdings
5 'Lucky accident' led him to find home here
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180811_LSSGD113SEE_3528976.jpg
Aug 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options

BT_20180811_JQPAY11_3529019.jpg
Aug 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive

Aug 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Businesses urge UK to abandon net migration target post-Brexit

BT_20180811_DB11_3528806.jpg
Aug 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rich Asians give Deutsche Bank crazy growth potential

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening