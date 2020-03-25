You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US economy forecast to contract by 1% in 2020: Fitch Solutions

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 11:51 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

nz_wallst_250384.jpg
The US economy is expected to contract by 1 per cent in 2020, said Fitch Solutions in a revised forecast dated Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

THE US economy is expected to contract by 1 per cent in 2020, said Fitch Solutions in a revised forecast dated Tuesday.

The market insights firm slashed its forecast from a growth of 0.9 per cent for 2020.

Fitch Solutions is also expecting a "negative wealth effect" from the 30 per cent decline in stocks and the major widening of spreads to weigh on private consumption and investment.

This comes as financial conditions continue to deteriorate in the wake of the novel coronavirus' impact in the US - which saw a rapid rise in the number of confirmed cases resulting in lockdowns and rising unemployment.

Private consumption and investment will "contract sharply" as long as these restrictions continue. Currently, private consumption accounts for 70 per cent of the US economy's gross domestic product (GDP), while investment accounts for 18 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Gold faces historic squeeze with coronavirus threatening NY shortage

There is also "significant uncertainty" on how long containment efforts will take to bear fruit.

"Even then, the economy may have to operate well below capacity for several months as various restrictions remain in place as a safeguard against a second wave of outbreaks," the report noted.

Moreover, the positive impact of stimulus measures will be somewhat muted over the short term, Fitch Solutions said.

The recently announced measures will also see the US Federal Reserve's balance sheet swell in coming months, hitting a new post-Global Financial Crisis high.

"While this will help support asset prices slightly and potentially ease financing conditions at the margins, ongoing uncertainty with regard to the success (or lack thereof) of containment measures will ultimately determine market conditions," Fitch Solutions said.

Overall, the US economy is expected to contract in the first and second quarters of 2020, with the bulk of the stress distributed over the second quarter. There is also a risk that contraction in US GDP could potentially extend into the third quarter.

A more meaningful recovery is anticipated in the fourth quarter as stimulus measures start to take hold in the economy, while containment efforts flatten the curve of new Covid-19 cases.

Fitch Solution's forecast is dependent on how fast conditions return to normal, it added.

Government & Economy

Singapore authorities remind nightlife operators of safe distancing at 'farewell' parties

One fifth of US companies in China back to normal operations: poll

Negotiators reach agreement on massive US coronavirus response bill: Trump aide

One third of humanity under virus lockdown

White House not considering 3-month tariff deferral: Navarro

Singapore, 6 other Pacific countries pledge to keep trade, supply chains going during Covid-19 crisis

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 25, 2020 02:13 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold faces historic squeeze with coronavirus threatening NY shortage

[NEW YORK] The gold market in New York is facing a historic squeeze as the global coronavirus pandemic chokes off...

Mar 25, 2020 02:09 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore authorities remind nightlife operators of safe distancing at 'farewell' parties

SINGAPORE authorities are aware of plans by several nightlife operators to throw "farewell" events on Wednesday, and...

Mar 25, 2020 01:41 PM
Government & Economy

One fifth of US companies in China back to normal operations: poll

[BEIJING] More than one fifth of American companies in China are back to normal operations after widespread...

Mar 25, 2020 01:33 PM
Government & Economy

Negotiators reach agreement on massive US coronavirus response bill: Trump aide

[WASHINGTON] US senators and Trump administration officials have reached an agreement on a massive economic stimulus...

Mar 25, 2020 01:31 PM
Real Estate

CDL New Zealand unit to halt development works, close office due to lockdown

CITY Developments Limited's (CDL) New Zealand unit on Wednesday said it will stop all development works and shut its...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.