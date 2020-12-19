US employers can require workers to get Covid-19 vaccine

Get our introductory offer at only
[NEW YORK] Employers can require workers to get a Covid-19 vaccine and bar them from the workplace if they refuse, the federal government said in guidelines issued this week.
Public health experts see employers as playing an important role in vaccinating enough people to reach herd...
