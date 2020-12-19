You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US employers can require workers to get Covid-19 vaccine

Sat, Dec 19, 2020 - 12:19 PM

nz_vax_191270.jpg
Employers can require workers to get a Covid-19 vaccine and bar them from the workplace if they refuse, the federal government said in guidelines issued this week.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Employers can require workers to get a Covid-19 vaccine and bar them from the workplace if they refuse, the federal government said in guidelines issued this week.

Public health experts see employers as playing an important role in vaccinating enough people to reach herd...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

South Korea fears for Covid-19 patients amid sickbed shortage

Hong Kong manhunt underway for escaped Covid-19 patient

UK's Johnson summons ministers over new Covid-19 variant: The Telegraph

Philippine central bank maintains 2-4% inflation target through 2024

Hackers' broad attack sets cyber experts worldwide scrambling to defend networks

California hospitals overrun even as vaccine is rolled out

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 19, 2020 12:36 PM
Energy & Commodities

Copper tops US$8,000 as Goldman points to commodities super-cycle

[NEW YORK] Copper topped US$8,000 a tonne for the first time in more than seven years, boosted by continued optimism...

Dec 19, 2020 11:56 AM
Technology

US 5G auction soars to US$34b with Verizon leading way

[NEW YORK] Offers for 5G airwaves soared to almost US$34 billion in a massive US auction that could feature heavy...

Dec 19, 2020 11:41 AM
Technology

Google rolls out free, weekly at-home Covid-19 testing for all US employees

[BENGALURU] Alphabet's Google said on Friday it is offering free and weekly at-home Covid-19 testing for all its US...

Dec 19, 2020 11:27 AM
Banking & Finance

Ray Dalio says son killed in car accident in Connecticut

[SINGAPORE] Billionaire hedge fund investor Ray Dalio said in a post on Twitter that his 42-year-old son was killed...

Dec 19, 2020 11:22 AM
Life & Culture

Alaska's Iditarod sled-dog race rerouted due to Covid-19 pandemic

[ANCHORAGE] The famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska will not run to Nome in 2021, a drastic change...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Boeing 'inappropriately coached' pilots in 737 MAX testing: US Senate report

Trump signs bill that could kick Chinese firms off US stock exchanges

US blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI

Oil settles up, marking seventh straight weekly gain

Fed greenlights share buybacks, dividends for US banks

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for