You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US factory orders up 1.1% in September

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 12:15 AM

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods increased solidly in September, but further gains could be limited amid an anticipated slowdown in consumer spending as government money for businesses and workers impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic runs out.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that factory orders rose 1.1 per cent after climbing 0.6 per cent in August. Orders were boosted by increased demand for primary metals, computers and electronic products as well as motor vehicles and fabricated metal products. But orders for machinery, furniture and electrical equipment, appliances and components fell.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders would rise 1.0 per cent in September.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 11.3 per cent of US economic activity, has been boosted by a shift in spending from services toward goods as Americans set up home offices and remote classrooms and avoid public transportation because of the coronavirus.

A survey on Monday from the Institute for Supply Management on Monday showed its measure of national factory activity raced to its highest level in nearly two years in October, with new orders surging to their highest level in almost 17 years.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But the strong manufacturing sentiment likely overstates the health of the sector. A report from the Federal Reserve last month showed production at factories dropped 0.3 per cent in September and remained 6.4 per cent below its pre-pandemic level.

Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher as investors bet Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would beat President Donald Trump in Tuesday's bitterly contested election. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were lower.

More than US$3 trillion in government pandemic relief juiced economic growth last quarter, with nearly all segments rebounding strongly, with the exception of government spending and business investment in intellectual property products and nonresidential structures like gas and oil well drilling.

The economy grew at a historic 33.1 per cent annualised rate in the July-September period. That followed a record 31.4 per cent pace of contraction in the second quarter. Output remains 3.5 per cent below its level at the end of 2019. There is no deal in sight for another round of fiscal stimulus.

Unfilled orders at factories fell 0.2 per cent in September after declining 0.6 per cent in August. Inventories at factories were unchanged for a second straight month, while shipments of manufactured goods rose 0.3 per cent.

The government also reported that orders for non-defence capital goods excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of business spending plans on equipment, increased 1.0 per cent in September, as reported last month.

Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate business equipment spending in the GDP report, rose 0.5 per cent. They were previously reported to have gained 0.3 per cent.

Business spending on equipment rebounded at a 70.1 per cent rate in the third quarter, ending five straight quarters of decline.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Indonesian president quietly signs divisive stimulus into law overnight

North Korea building two submarines, one capable of firing ballistic missiles, says lawmaker

Singapore's manufacturing sentiment gauge rises by 0.2 point to 50.5 in October

Employers exempt from paying income tax on Jobs Support Scheme payouts

US Election Day begins

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 3, 2020 11:53 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesian president quietly signs divisive stimulus into law overnight

[JAKARTA] Late Monday, President Joko Widodo of Indonesia quietly signed into law a divisive stimulus bill that has...

Nov 3, 2020 11:08 PM
Technology

Major leak sees one million Swedes' data shared with Facebook, Google

[STOCKHOLM] Folksam, Sweden's largest insurer, accidentally leaked private data on around one million of its...

Nov 3, 2020 10:43 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St gains at open on Biden victory bets

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes rose at the open on Tuesday as investors bet on a victory for Democratic...

Nov 3, 2020 10:31 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea building two submarines, one capable of firing ballistic missiles, says lawmaker

[SEOUL] North Korea is building two new submarines, including one capable of firing ballistic missiles, a South...

Nov 3, 2020 09:57 PM
Banking & Finance

China stops Jack Ma’s US$35b Ant IPO from going ahead

[SHANGHAI] China put the brakes on Ant Grou’s US$35 billion share sale in Shanghai and Hong Kong, derailing the...

UPDATED 33 min ago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US Election Day begins

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China stops Jack Ma’s US$35b Ant IPO from going ahead

Broker's take: Biden victory may give boost to Hi-P, Valuetronics, China Aviation Oil, HPHT

NWC does not expect all employers to need to cut wages in next 12 months: Josephine Teo

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for