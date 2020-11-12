You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US initial jobless claims decline by the most in five weeks

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 11:11 PM

[WASHINGTON] Applications for US state unemployment benefits fell by the most in five weeks, signaling the gradual recovery in the labour market is continuing despite a record surge in Covid-19 infections.

Initial jobless claims in regular state programmes totaled 709,000 in the week ended Nov 7, down 48,000 from the prior week, Labor Department data showed Thursday. On an unadjusted basis, the figure decreased by about 21,000.

Continuing claims - the total number of Americans claiming state unemployment assistance - fell by 436,000 to 6.79 million in the week ended Oct 31. But the number of people claiming support in programmes offering extended assistance continued to increase as more Americans exhausted their regular state benefits.

The main figures were below economists' projections for 731,000 initial claims and 6.83 million continuing claims, according to the median estimates in Bloomberg surveys.

While initial claims remain more than triple pre-pandemic levels, the data suggest the labour-market rebound is holding up after a stronger-than-forecast jobs report for October. Gains could prove more challenging in coming months, amid signs that colder weather and the coronavirus's uncontrolled spread are further discouraging activities like indoor dining and travel, while the lack of fresh government stimulus challenges many households and businesses.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The number of Americans receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, the 13-week programme for those who have exhausted state benefits, increased about 160,000 to 4.14 million in the week ended Oct 24.

Continuing claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits to self-employed and gig workers, increased about 101,000 to 9.43 million. In total, 21.2 million Americans were claiming some kind of unemployment benefit - which includes state programmes, extended benefits, work-sharing and PUA - during the week ended Oct 24, down slightly from the prior week.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US consumer price index, core gauge unchanged in October

India announces latest stimulus to boost jobs, credit, farm sector

China deals 'severe blow' to Hong Kong freedoms, EU says

Heartland businesses see revenue growth as consumer spending shifts from city to suburbs

UK considering sanctions over Chinese breach on Hong Kong

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 11:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Luzhou Bio-Chem gets in-principle approval for delisting

MAINBOARD-LISTED Luzhou Bio-Chem Technology has received in-principle approval for its delisting, it announced on...

Nov 12, 2020 10:53 PM
Consumer

France says Japanese tyremaker Bridgestone to shut Bethune plant

[PARIS] Japanese tyremaker Bridgestone has decided to "close the door" on its Bethune plant in northern France,...

Nov 12, 2020 10:47 PM
Stocks

US: Dow, S&P 500 drop at open as Covid-19 cases surge

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Dow fell at the open on Thursday as US coronavirus infections surged and...

Nov 12, 2020 10:42 PM
Consumer

Gaming boom plays into Tencent's hands with 89% profit rise

[HONG KONG] Tencent's blockbuster game and solid advertising drove an 89 per cent rise in quarterly profit at the...

Nov 12, 2020 10:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Catalist-listed Synagie Corporation now named V2Y Corporation

CATALIST-LISTED Synagie Corporation has changed its name to V2Y Corporation, it announced on Thursday night.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore Airlines proposes convertible bond issue with indicative size of S$850m

Sats reports Q2 loss of S$33.2m, with staff cost down 61.3%

Metro records S$19.8m net profit for H1, down 5.7%

ComfortDelGro back in black with S$21.7m net profit in Q3, thanks to government relief

Exxon says it remains committed to Singapore refinery expansion

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for