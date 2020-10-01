You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US manufacturing sector slows in September: ISM

Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 10:28 PM

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing activity unexpectedly slowed in September as new orders retreated from a more than 16-1/2-year high, in line with expectations of a moderation in economic growth after a fiscal stimulus boost over the summer.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Thursday its index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 55.4 last month from 56 in August, which was the highest level since November 2018. Despite last month's dip in the index, September marked the fourth straight month of growth.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.3 per cent of the US economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising to 56.3 in September.

The slowdown in manufacturing activity last month supports views that the recovery from the Covid-19 recession is losing steam as government money to help businesses and millions of unemployed runs out. In addition, new coronavirus cases are rising and infections are expected to accelerate in the fall.

Gross domestic product is forecast topping a record 32 per cent annualised rate in the third quarter after plunging at a historic 31.4 per cent pace in the April-June period. Growth estimates for the fourth quarter have been cut to around a 2.5 per cent rate from above a 10 per cent pace.

SEE ALSO

US weekly jobless claims fall; consumer spending solid in August

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The ISM's forward-looking new orders sub-index decreased to 60.2 from a reading of 67.6 in August, which was the strongest since January 2004. The survey's measure of order backlogs at factories, however, rose as did orders for exports.

Factory employment continued to improve last month, but remained in contraction territory. The ISM's manufacturing employment gauge rose to a reading of 49.6 from 46.4 in August.

Coming on the heels of a report on Wednesday showing private payrolls increased more than expected last month, the improvement in hiring at factories bodes well for employment growth in September.

The government's closely followed employment report to be released on Friday is expected to show 850,000 jobs created in September after adding 1.371 million in August, according to a Reuters survey of economists. That would leave nonfarm payrolls about 10.7 million below their pre-pandemic level.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

New York becomes the first big US city to reopen all schools

US airlines rise as Trump's proposal revives bailout hope

Trump signs bill averting US government shutdown

US weekly jobless claims fall; consumer spending solid in August

Centre for Seniors partners FastJobs to improve job matching for seniors

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 1, 2020 10:19 PM
Technology

Google to pay publishers US$1b over three years for their news

[BRUSSELS] Alphabet's Google plans to pay US$1 billion to publishers globally for their news over the next three...

Oct 1, 2020 10:11 PM
Garage

India startups join effort to break Google, Facebook dominance

[BENGALURU] Founders of dozens of Indian startups gathered over a Zoom call earlier this week to discuss setting up...

Oct 1, 2020 10:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong's creditors to withhold proceedings against its unit while it prepares debt restructuring proposal

MALAYSIAN offshore support vessel builder Nam Cheong on Thursday said that following an application by its wholly...

Oct 1, 2020 09:58 PM
Government & Economy

New York becomes the first big US city to reopen all schools

[NEW YORK] New York City has now reopened all its public schools in a milestone for the city's recovery from its...

Oct 1, 2020 09:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Booming crypto market a potential haven for money laundering

[LOS ANGELES] The booming world of decentralised finance (defi), which has collected more than US$11 billion in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

Singtel's group CEO Chua Sock Koong to retire; Yuen Kuan Moon to take over

Singapore to allow visitors from Australia, Vietnam from Oct 8

Ayondo ordered to provide information for investigation in possible Securities and Futures Act breach

MyRepublic adds M1 as MVNO partner

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.