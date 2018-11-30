Building on a 78-year legacy 'Great F&B Brands Since 1940'

Lim Siang Huat extends its services beyond distribution to carrying its own lines of proprietary brands such as Royal Miller and Johnnyson’s.

Owing to its expertise in the F&B industry, Lim Siang Huat has become a preferred distributor for some of the most recognised brands in the world.

Are some of your favourite F&B brands Magnum ice cream, Lipton tea and Knorr salted egg powder?



These, along with other well-known international brands such as Anchor butter and cheeses, SIS sugar and Nestle breakfast cereals, are easily found at your nearest supermarket or grocery store or used in hotels & restaurants thanks to distributor Lim Siang Huat (LSH).



LSH was established back in 1940 as a small grocery store supplying goods to the British Forces and expatriate community in Singapore. Today, it distributes more than 5,000 different products islandwide and in the region.

LSH counts Resorts World Sentosa, Marina Bay Sands, FairPrice, Cold Storage and SATs Catering as some of our major clients. Managed by the third generation of the Lim family, led by a customer-oriented mindset and the commitment to deliver reliability and convenience



How has it managed to cement its position as a preferred distributor that is recognised as Asia’s symbol for food-and-beverage (F&B) brands? Its executive director Jack Lim shares more.

Q: What is behind the company's celebrated legacy and success?

A: We prioritise our customers’ needs above all else. Our passion for ensuring a “Reliable, Convenient and Comprehensive” business exchange has made us a fast-moving consumer goods giant with a great brand that people not only use, but love.



We distribute more than 5,000 food & non food products, including six proprietary brands: Royal Miller for grocery items, Johnnyson’s for baking needs, East Sun for oriental sauces and canned shellfish, Mr. Gherkins for pickles and Northstar for non-food products. As part of a long-term growth strategy, these products uphold the LSH tradition of quality and service.

We will continue to strengthen our position as Asia’s symbol for F&B brands, making them available everywhere in the years to come.



Q: What is your yardstick for success?

A: A part of our brand ideology is "building friendships". Our founder, Mr Lim Mui Er, believed that there is enough business to go around for everyone, and it is better to make friends — which continues to hold true today.

We feel it is important to live and breathe our motto "Reliable, Convenient, Comprehensive" every day to serve our customers and staff well.

Food is an everyday need people cannot do without; so LSH must be completely reliable so our customers get their food products safely and on time.

We will continue to make it convenient for customers to order from us. LSH provide a comprehensive range of products because our customers want more varieties and options.

Q: How has LSH embraced technology as part of its processes?

A: We have always been at the forefront of technology. Previously, we used in-house software developed internally before we upgraded our information technology software and implemented Enterprise Resource Planning systems in 2003. Recently, we implemented a warehouse management system and radio-frequency identification tracking in our logistics management processes and e-HR system.



LSH also manages an e-store that offers 24/7 ordering services to customers, while giving them an exciting, interactive platform to do so. Within two years, we built a customer base from zero to almost 3,000 on our portal.

We also use personal digital assistant tablets to track the orders, vehicle fleet management system that optimize the routes of our trucks and monitors the temperature of the goods.

Our end-to-end point of sale system has helped us solve many operational issues, allowing the company to scale the business upwards while managing costs effectively.

Q: What achievement is LSH most proud of?

A: When a large petrol mart chain outlet decided to revamp its operations, LSH was selected as its partner in the successful launch and sustainability of the stores, serving as a distribution centre.

With more than 50 outlets now fully operational and serving users with various levels of technology expertise, we go a step further to help owners and users leverage our e-services platform.



Q: What can we expect from the company in 2019?

A: We are planning for overseas expansion in existing countries and new markets. Locally, we will be focusing on strengthening our operations to improve our efficiency and service levels.

Q: How do you feel about winning the Enterprise 50 award this year?

A: It feels great. I would like to express my gratitude to every member of the LSH family, as the award is a testament to their efforts and hard work. It also encourages us to strive for further success, while opening up new opportunities and partnerships in future.