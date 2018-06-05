You are here

Home > Hub Projects > Leaders of Transformation
SPOTLIGHT

From jewellery retailing, to pawnbroking, to risk and compliance

Tue, Jun 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BT_20180605_JAMONEYMAXA_3459657.jpg
When MoneyMax expanded to Malaysia in 2014, Jennifer Tan was in charge of overseeing the move. She had to deal with a different client profile and a new team of local staff, and learn basic Malay. But she took it in her stride and adapted. The adaptation has not stopped. Last August, she returned to Singapore to become MoneyMax's deputy head of risk and compliance.

JENNIFER Tan, 60, would never have considered working in traditional pawnshops, with their "jail-like" bars and intimidating feel.

"If you ask me to join them, obviously I wouldn't join them."

Yet when she had to move from a long career in jewellery retailing to working in MoneyMax, she found the transition almost seamless.

"The concept is totally different (from traditional pawnshops)," she says.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

When Ms Tan joined Soo Kee Group as a retail manager in 2003, she already had more than a decade of experience in jewellery retailing.

She rose to the position of area manager, overseeing several stores.

Then in 2010, she became a senior area manager for MoneyMax instead.

Though pawnbroking might sound like a vastly different industry, it did not feel like a huge change in practice, she says.

After all, each MoneyMax branch is fronted by a retail area, with display cases full of sparkling jewellery.

The clientele is not that different either. Her many years in retail prepared her for the change, she says: "On the floor for so long, I came across a lot of different customers.

"In MoneyMax, the customers we encounter are quite similar. You don't feel like you're in a different sector."

Perhaps the biggest difference was having to verify the credibility of MoneyMax customers - a delicate task, she says. "You have to be very sensitive when you talk."

There were also technical skills she could apply from her retail days.

She had to learn how to authenticate and value watches and luxury goods such as handbags.

She was no stranger to the other assets that MoneyMax handles, however: "Valuing gold and diamonds is not an issue for me."[LAWS?]

When MoneyMax expanded to Malaysia in 2014, she was in charge of overseeing the move.

It helped that reliable business processes had already been developed in Singapore, she says: "You bring over the same format."

She did have to deal with a different client profile and a new team of local staff, and learn basic Malay to better communicate.

But the cheerful Ms Tan took it in her stride: "It's a matter of how you adapt to the environment."

The adaptation has not stopped. Last August, she returned to Singapore to become MoneyMax's deputy head of risk and compliance.

She has to stay up to speed on the many rules and regulations surrounding pawnbroking.

"There are many preventive (regulations) against money laundering, terrorism. We have to look into all these gaps."

As before, she is tackling the new challenge by building upon what she already knows: "With the experience I have, I come to know the loopholes (that must be addressed) pretty fast."

Brought to you by The Future Economy Council

Hub Projects

Maximising new opportunities in an old trade

Extinguishing scepticism about change

Engineering greater efficiency

Transforming for a more secure future

Going digital has improved efficiency of Ademco staff

A family business takes the road less travelled

Editor's Choice

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

bp_spanishvillage_040618_74.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Real Estate

Spanish Village put up for collective sale for S$882m

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
5 Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

2018-06-01T012812Z_1341749548_RC14C9FD1610_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-QANTAS-AIR-NEW-ZEALAND.JPG
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Qantas considers offering ultra-long-haul routes

BT_20180605_ETGREENEG2_3460856.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Beyond branding: sustainable practices get real for businesses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening