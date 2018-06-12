You are here

Home > Hub Projects > Leaders of Transformation
SPOTLIGHT

From machinist to production team leader

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BT_20180612_JAHOPEAR2GD_3466908.jpg
Mr Yeo Kain Thiong now manages Sesto's production of automated guided vehicles. This includes product documentation: setting out instructions so new staff can easily pick up the work process.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

SHORTLY after Yeo Kain Thiong joined Hope Technik, he went from controlling shopfloor tools to building flying machines. Now, years later, he helps their new products take flight.

At the Institute of Technical Education, Mr Yeo was trained as a machinist, dealing with CNC machines - computer-controlled machine tools such as lathes.

After graduating and National Service, Mr Yeo joined Hope as a machinist in 2010. He did not know much about the firm at the time - he wanted to "just find a job".

But after six months in that role, he moved up to become a technician, working on the firm's special projects.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the next few years, he was doing exciting hands-on work, building drones completely from scratch - "down to the electrical wiring".

Then, in 2015, he was appointed to join the Sesto Robotics business arm, which focuses on industrial products and solutions.

"At first I wanted to concentrate on hands-on skills, to become a master craftsman," he recalls.

But the management convinced him that while skills such as welding and machining can be trained within a few years, the company crucially needed proper internal systems - which he could help to develop.

Mr Yeo agreed. Now, at the age of 29, he is Sesto's production team leader. Instead of making products himself, he manages the business unit's production of automated guided vehicles (AGVs). This includes product documentation: setting out instructions so new staff can easily pick up the work process.

He also prepares documents for maintenance, which involves highly detailed work: "You have to know the hardware in each AGV, so you can track back (any issue)."

Fortunately, as a model kit enthusiast - a hobby which involves assembling complex plastic models from many tiny parts - Mr Yeo is used to being meticulous.

Yet in his current role, he looks at the bigger picture as well, from making manpower plans to thinking of ways to improve product quality.

He has drawn up proposals on how to set up maintenance teams, and devise systems that allow for the easy tracking and tracing back of what is being done.

And he comes up with ideas to increase output or make production more efficient.

With his experience as a technician, for instance, he can propose that engineers design product parts in a certain way that would allow technicians to install them more efficiently.

From being mentored during his first three years as a technician, Mr Yeo now manages and trains the junior technicians in most areas except software, including electronics and mechanical engineering,

He also works with the many interns who do stints at Hope Technik - hoping to make their time at the firm as eye-opening as it has been for him.

"They have to go through the internship process to know exactly what engineering is about. It's not just what you learn in school."

Brought to you by The Future Economy Council

Hub Projects

A Hope for the future

Designed to fly high

Car vending machine that's an industry eye-opener

Good design's strategic role in business

Leveraging digital technology for urban living

Maximising new opportunities in an old trade

Editor's Choice

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BT_20180612_UWSUMMIT12LV6L_3467877.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

BP_Citi_120618_2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer business gains from its digital strides

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM
5 Dennis Rodman flying to Singapore for Kim-Trump summit
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BT_20180612_UWSUMMIT12LV6L_3467877.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

BT_20180612_UWTRUMP12B5IO_3467952.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump thanks PM Lee for Singapore's hospitality

BP_Citi_120618_2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer business gains from its digital strides

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening