You are here

Home > Hub Projects > Leaders of Transformation
SPOTLIGHT

Going digital has improved efficiency of Ademco staff

Tue, May 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BT_20180522_JAADEMCOA_3443422.jpg
Mr Koh (second from right) with (from left) customer service manager Kristen Lim, Zailan bin Zohri from the banking team, and team leader Maung Maung Ye Htut.
BT PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

WHEN Maung Maung Ye Htut started working for Ademco in 2007, it was much more of an "analog" world.

As a service technician, he would go down to sites to address issues.

Back then, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras were still "simple analog cameras", unconnected to the internet, he recalls: "When we needed to change one, we just took it out and changed it."

Technology has since moved on. With CCTV networks now connected and online, today's service technicians require both electrical engineering skills and IT know-how, he says.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Yet in other aspects, the job has become easier.

Says the 40-year-old, who is now a team leader: "I've seen a lot of improvements and changes."

In the past, "everything was manually documented". Service reports were handwritten, with three carbon copies made of each one.

In 2010, Ademco switched to using handheld tablets for signing off on and submitting service reports.

"Previously you might forget to bring down the documentation, or paperwork would get lost," he notes.

With the tablets synced to Ademco's internal system, reports are now automatically received by the relevant department.

Customer service manager Kristen Lim, 48, joined the firm in 2014, after it had already made the leap to an integrated digital system.

She is happy with the efficiency of the cloud-based software. The customer service team handles service calls, putting them in a shared calendar - which gives Mr Maung Maung Ye Htut's team an overview of what needs to be addressed, as well as the relevant details.

Without this, customer service staff would have had to call the service team to relay such information. Says Ms Lim: "I could have spent 15 minutes on the phone just trying to tell him what was going on."

It is easy for her to field questions from customers on the spot, since she can retrieve information from the system immediately.

The system's history log also allows recurring problems to be spotted early, she adds.

For Zailan bin Zohri, 30, moving from his previous workplace to Ademco in 2016 was like travelling through time. "Ademco is much more advanced," he says. "I was very surprised by this new environment change."

In his previous job elsewhere in the security industry, the conditions were reminiscent of Ademco a decade ago: handwritten reports, carbon copies, and physical files.

"We had piles of documents to store," he recalls. In contrast, his job processes at Ademco are paperless.

Another benefit of the firm's digital system is the clarity it provides, he adds.

As part of Ademco's banking team, Mr Zailan attends to alerts such as suspicious activity near ATMs. In his previous job, the alerts they received were unrevealing: "You would have to check A to Z when you go down just to figure out what's wrong."

In contrast, at Ademco, his team receives "exact and precise fault calls" which specify the problem.

"We go down and settle the issue, that's it," he says with a smile.

Brought to you by The Future Economy Council

Hub Projects

Transforming for a more secure future

A family business takes the road less travelled

A better way of taking stock

Startup aims to take the blues out of retail logistics

Maintaining the human touch while going high-tech

Furnishing flexibility with e-commerce

Editor's Choice

May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR's expansion plans extend beyond Singapore's shores

Most Read

1 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
3 PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya
4 Perennial appoints Europe's luxury hotel group Kempinski to operate Capitol Singapore hotel
5 Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

BT_20180522_VIPANEL22_3444790.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Deep understanding of Asean is key to seizing opportunities: panellists

BT_20180522_VIAVIATION22_3444793.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Improved aviation infrastructure needed to spur growth in Asean, says Liew Mun Leong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening