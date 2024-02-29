Cash-strapped Laos turns to privatisation to reduce debt, budget deficit

Tourists at a night market in Luang Prabang, Laos. More privatisation deals are expected in the coming months as the government tackles its debt stock burden.

[VIENTIANE] With Laos’ public debt at 122 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP), and budget deficits of as much as 6 per cent, the country has been busy privatising or leasing some of its state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to reduce spending on subsidies and raise cash.

Two weeks ago, Electricite du Laos Transmission Company (EDL-T) was officially launched following a joint venture (JV) between state-owned national power company Electricite du Laos (EDL) and China Southern Power Grid, with the new entity occupying office space at the upmarket Vientiane Centre mall.

The JV grants China Southern Power Grid a concession to serve as Laos’ national power grid operator to invest in, construct...