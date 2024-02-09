CRAZY RICH ASIANS ·
From tobacco to banking, how Indonesia’s Hartono brothers amassed a US$48 billion fortune

Elisa Valenta

Published Fri, Feb 09, 2024 · 6:00 pm
Michael Bambang Hartono (above) is one of the wealthiest people in Indonesia. He and his brother Robert Budi Hartono are the owners of Djarum Group, which produces roughly a sixth of the cigarettes manufactured in the country.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Indonesia

[JAKARTA] In Indonesia, there is the rich and the insanely super-rich. Tycoon siblings Michael Bambang Hartono, 84, and Robert Budi Hartono, 82, certainly fall into the latter category, with a staggering combined net worth of US$48 billion and counting.

The octogenarian brothers have, for many years, featured prominently at the top of Forbes’ annual list of the wealthiest people in South-east Asia’s largest economy.

They are the owners of Indonesia’s Djarum Group, which produces roughly a sixth of the cigarettes manufactured in the country and is now run by Robert’s 51-year-old son Victor Hartono.

The brothers are also the largest shareholders in Bank Central Asia, the largest bank in Indonesia...

