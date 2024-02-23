BT EXPLAINS ·
Subscribers

What’s next for the ringgit?

Sharon See

Published Fri, Feb 23, 2024 · 3:32 pm
The ringgit is expected to start recovering once the US Fed starts to cut rates.
PHOTO; BT FILE

Ringgit

THE Malaysian ringgit has slumped against the US dollar to a level not seen since the Asian financial crisis – a quarter of a century ago. Against the Sing dollar, it has also hit fresh lows repeatedly over the past year.

As the beleaguered currency headed dangerously close to its all-time low of 4.885 against the US dollar in January 1998, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour issued a statement blaming “external factors”.

“The current level of the ringgit does not reflect the positive prospects of the Malaysian economy going forward,” he said.

To be fair, the ringgit is not the only underperforming Asia currency – but none has suffered such a severe retreat.

The...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Asean Business

currency crisis

Malaysia

Bank Negara Malaysia

BT Explains

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

ASEAN Business

As Vietnam embarks on renewables push, battery firms hungry for more green financing

Malaysia pledges to cut IPO approval time to three months for Main and Ace markets

Malaysia’s king warns against threatening stability under Anwar

Malaysia’s speciality coffee is on a caffeine rush

Indonesia residential market to see solid demand in 2024 despite delay to interest rate cuts: analysts

Malaysia’s January inflation steady at 1.5%, beating economists’ forecast

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article