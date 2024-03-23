China loosens cross-border data rules to ease business pressure

Published Sat, Mar 23, 2024 · 12:05 am
The rules have been changed to facilitate data flows and cut business costs, the Cyberspace Administration of China says.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

China

CHINA relaxed rules governing cross-border data flows by narrowing the kinds of data that require security evaluation, addressing a key concern of foreign businesses who have said the previous regulation disrupted their operations.

Information which doesn’t include personal information or “important data” will be exempt from security evaluations when being transfered out of the country, according to the latest announcement by China’s top Internet regulator.

The rules have been changed to facilitate data flows and cut business costs, the Cyberspace Administration of China said. The changes will be effective immediately, it added.

Still, the new rules retain some previous restrictions, stipulating that “critical infrastructure operators” and those handling personal data of more than one million people need to pass security assessments to transfer data.

Beijing’s existing rules on data transfer, introduced in 2021, are widely seen to be more onerous than even the European Union’s strict data protection regime. International firms, from hoteliers to banks, were faced with slow approvals to transmit data beyond China’s mainland through authorised channels.

Foreign business lobby groups have been urging Beijing to relax the rules, and European Union and Chinese leaders discussed them at a summit in December. BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Cybersecurity

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Global fixed income market still heavy on carbon-intensive financing

Foreign investment flows into China shrink 19.9% in Jan-Feb

Once burnt, investors curb enthusiasm for India's startups

Hong Kongers flocking to China spur CK Hutchison retail revamp

Japan’s union group Rengo announces biggest wage hikes on record

The great central bank policy reversal kicks off

Breaking News

Most Popular