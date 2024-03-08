HSBC makes key hires to boost growth in ultra-high-net-worth market in Asia

HSBC Global Private Banking has made two senior hires for a dedicated team serving the bank’s ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients.

The bank appointed Kerri Lim as head of the UHNW segment for Asia. Her job in spearheading the UHNW growth strategy in the region includes delivering bespoke wealth products, platforms and solutions. Her role takes effect on Monday (Mar 11).

She will report to HSBC’s UHNW global head Caroline Kitidis on a functional basis, and to Lavanya Chari, the bank’s global head of investments and wealth solutions, on an entity basis.

Kitidis said: “We expanded our Asia team to allow us to better nurture long-lasting and rewarding client relationships in this underserved market.”

Lim joins HSBC from UBS, where she was most recently head of business development for global family institutional wealth in the Asia-Pacific.

She has over 20 years of experience spanning client-relationship management, technology, and programme management with global financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse.

HSBC’s other senior-level hire is Pritash Mathur, who will be head of family office coverage for global India and global South Asia. Reporting to Lim, he will be responsible for HSBC’s UHNW growth strategy in India and South Asia, and work with the bank’s market heads in India, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe.

He has more than two decades of experience in private banking and joins from an extensive stint at HSBC Hong Kong and Singapore, where he played a key role in launching the bank’s India private-banking business.

Before HSBC, he worked at Credit Suisse in Singapore, Zurich and India, where he set up the India onshore private bank in 2008.

Lim and Mathur will be based in Singapore, HSBC noted.

Their appointments follow two hires in the fourth quarter of 2023: Edith Wong, head of the UHNW segment in North Asia, and Sam Wong, development manager of the UHNW segment in Asia. Both report to Lim.

Lok Yim, HSBC’s regional head of global private banking in the Asia-Pacific, said: “We are beyond a private bank for ultra-high-net-worth clients and family offices. The strong collaboration across diverse lines of business within HSBC Group enables a comprehensive one-stop banking experience, and this team will play a vital role in capturing growth opportunities in the region.

“Kerri, Pritash, Edith and Sam each offer their deep understanding of client needs, along with strong market acumen and expertise in different aspects of investment, wealth and legacy planning.”