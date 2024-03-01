Japan’s tight labour market to keep upward pressure on wages

Published Fri, Mar 01, 2024 · 8:45 am
Japan’s chronic labour crisis is worsening as the ageing and shrinking of the population accelerates.
PHOTO: AFP

Labour Market

JAPAN’S job market remained tight in January, keeping pressure on companies to pledge solid wage increases in annual negotiations currently underway with labour unions.

The unemployment rate fell to 2.4 per cent from a revised 2.5 per cent a month earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on Friday (Mar 1), sliding to the lowest level since early 2020. The outcome was in line with economists’ consensus estimates.

Another report from the labour ministry showed the job-to-applicants ratio held steady at 1.27 in January, matching the median estimate by analysts.

“Upward pressure on wages is very strong with the labour market remaining tight,” said Takeshi Minami, economist at Norinchukin Research. “There just aren’t enough workers, and companies are trying to secure manpower by raising wages, especially for young people.”

Japan’s chronic labour crisis, which has been brewing since the working-age population peaked in 1995, is worsening as the ageing and shrinking of the population accelerates.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said in its January outlook that labour market conditions will probably continue to tighten, putting more upward pressure on wages. The BOJ is watching the annual wage talks as it mulls ending its negative interest rate policy with Japan’s first hike since 2007.

SEE ALSO

Some BOJ watchers expect that move to come as early as March, just after the initial results of those wage negotiations are announced. This year’s results are largely expected to beat last year’s at big companies, which announce their results before smaller companies.

More than two-thirds of small- and medium-sized businesses say they face labour shortfalls, one survey found, and the number of bankruptcies attributed to manpower constraints reached a record high last year, according to a report by Teikoku Databank.

Japan’s economy slipped into recession at the end of last year and a sharp drop in industrial production is likely to weigh on its recovery in the current quarter. BLOOMBERG

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Japan economy

Japan

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

International

G20 hears a US$250-billion-a-year idea: tax the super-rich

Chinese outbound investment in EVs likely set new record in 2023

US to probe if Chinese cars pose national data security risks

Thai central bank chief says rate cuts will not help economy

Fed rate cut seen on track for June even as inflation bumps up

German inflation eases to 2.7% in February

Breaking News

Most Popular