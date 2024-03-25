Japan sees more global interest in its financial hub ambition

Published Mon, Mar 25, 2024 · 11:28 am
Confidence is growing that the world’s fourth-largest economy is exiting decades of price declines and subdued growth.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Japan

JAPAN is attracting more interest from foreign asset managers, sparked by the government’s drive to remake Tokyo into a major financial hub, a top regulatory official said.

“People feel that Japan may be getting out of deflation and there could be an economic transformation,” Shigeru Ariizumi, the Financial Services Agency’s vice minister for international affairs, said. “How can we dispel the negative sort of bias towards Japan that has accumulated over the past two or three decades is the key.”

The commitment to change Japan’s image is fully supported by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his administration, Ariizumi said. An increasing number of foreign workers, as well as rising rate of women and older workers in the economy, are ways the country is trying to overcome an ageing population problem, a challenge not unique in Asia to Japan, he said.

Confidence is growing that the world’s fourth-largest economy is exiting decades of price declines and subdued growth, offering support to Kishida’s push to bolster the nation’s global presence. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) last week ended the world’s last remaining negative interest rates, underscoring confidence among policy-makers in the country’s latest phase of recovery.

Ariizumi said separately in a Bloomberg TV interview that the financial regulator will monitor developments post-BOJ action, and look carefully at the overall risk management of financial institutions in Japan.

Meanwhile, the government has pledged to promote corporate governance reforms on top of promoting investing by households. Japan businesses “clearly will look harder” at ways to improve efficiency, including the unwinding of cross-shareholdings, Ariizumi said. BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Japan economy

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

International

Once high-flying bankers in Hong Kong become a lost generation

Japan private equity deals jump in otherwise gloomy year for Asia

China uses surprise data announcements to counter economic gloom

Australia to recommend minimum wage rise in line with inflation

China blocks use of Intel and AMD chips in government computers: report

China could grow faster with pro-market reforms, IMF managing director says

Breaking News

Most Popular