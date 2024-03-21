New Zealand economy back in recession: government data

Published Thu, Mar 21, 2024 · 7:15 am
New Zealand's gross domestic product dipped in the last two quarters of 2023, partly fuelled by a downturn in the country’s crucial agricultural sector.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

New Zealand

NEW Zealand has dipped back into a recession after its economy shrank for the second quarter in a row, figures released by government agency Stats NZ showed on Thursday.

The country’s gross domestic product dipped in the last two quarters of 2023, the figures showed, partly fuelled by a downturn in New Zealand’s crucial agricultural sector.

“Wholesale trade was the largest downwards driver, led by falls in grocery and liquor wholesaling,” Stats NZ spokesperson Ruvani Ratnayake said in a statement.

Results at industry level were mixed, Ratnayake added, as eight out of 16 industries increased, driven by rental, hiring, and real estate services.

New Zealand had also posted negative GDP figures for consecutive quarters up until March 2023. AFP

SEE ALSO

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

International

Sri Lanka to start restructuring talks with investors next week

World ‘losing the battle’ against electronic waste: UN

Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto wins presidency: elections commission

Watchdog tells Britain's payments sector to brace for intervention

UK train drivers to strike on tube and rail network in April and May

China to pass new rules for labelling of GM crops used in food: media reports

Breaking News

Most Popular