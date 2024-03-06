Piling up wins on Super Tuesday, Trump and Biden move closer to rematch

PRESIDENT Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump romped through Super Tuesday, amassing huge delegate hauls in California, Texas and beyond as they moved inexorably toward their parties’ nominations and a rematch for the White House in November.

Trump’s primary rival, Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, secured Vermont, according to The Associated Press, depriving Trump of a clean sweep. Even with that lone defeat, Trump took a giant step toward the nomination on Tuesday night, winning a dozen states by just after 11 pm Eastern time. The Associated Press has yet to call a Republican winner in Utah or Alaska.

Speaking at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida, home, the former president made no mention of Haley, instead calling for “unity.”

“We want to have unity,” he declared, “and we’re going to have unity, and it’s going to happen very quickly.”

Haley was having none of it. Her campaign spokesperson, Olivia Perez-Cubas, fired off a statement saying: “Unity is not achieved by simply claiming, ‘We’re united.’ Today, in state after state, there remains a large block of Republican primary voters who are expressing deep concerns about Donald Trump.”

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden swept in all 15 states that held Democratic contests, as well as the Iowa caucuses. His one stumble came in American Samoa, a tiny American territory in the Pacific Ocean, where he tied a little-known businessman, Jason Palmer, for the territory’s delegates, with three each, according to The Associated Press. (The party originally reported that Palmer had won a majority.)

Biden also looked toward the general election, declaring in a statement: “My message to the country is this: Every generation of Americans will face a moment when it has to defend democracy. Stand up for our personal freedom. Stand up for the right to vote and our civil rights. To every Democrat, Republican and independent who believes in a free and fair America: This is our moment. This is our fight. Together, we will win.”

Super Tuesday quickly proved it would be a major disappointment for Haley. After winning the Republican primary in Washington, DC, on Sunday, she was hoping the northern Virginia suburbs would mirror the city across the Potomac River and deliver the state of Virginia to her. They did not. After that, one state after another slipped from her grasp.

Biden faced only nominal opposition – although in Minnesota, pro-Palestinian advocates were hoping votes for “uncommitted” would embarrass the president and raise pressure on him to shift his pro-Israel policies as the war in the Gaza Strip grinds on. With more than 95 per cent of ballots counted early Wednesday, “uncommitted” had earned 19 per cent support, enough to send delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

“He’s going too easy on Netanyahu,” said Mark Suchy, 76, of Minneapolis, who had voted “uncommitted” on Tuesday. “He needs to cut the military funding.”

Democrats have worried that such feelings could depress turnout among the party’s voters in November, but Suchy called himself a “strong Biden supporter” and said he planned to vote for Biden on Election Day.

For Haley, the Super Tuesday results will mean still more calls for her to end her unlikely campaign for the presidency. She was back in the Charleston, South Carolina, area Tuesday after a national campaign swing, with no public events planned. Describing her team as “a bunch of happy warriors today,” a spokesperson for her campaign said they had been working to get out the vote, without offering specifics: “playing music and having fun.”

For months now, and with increasingly urgent language, Haley, who was Trump’s first ambassador to the United Nations, has tried to paint her former boss as an ageing, mentally unsound agent of chaos, unable to respect veterans or service members and unwilling to be faithful to the Constitution.

But though her campaign has exposed cracks in Republican Party unity, she has not loosened his grip on the Republican electorate.

“We want someone that’s decisive, someone that understands the issues – especially with the border, it seems that Trump does understand – and wants what’s best for all of us,” said Ramiro Lopez, 36, of McAllen, Texas, who voted for Trump on Tuesday.

Haley will have to decide whether to soldier on with financial resources that are likely to dwindle, leave the race and endorse Trump, or leave the race and withhold her endorsement for now. The centrist group No Labels has made it clear it would like Haley to agree to serve on a “unity ticket” that the group’s leaders are still pondering. But she has said she will not. NYTIMES