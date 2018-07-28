Emerging market debt looks attractive once again

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
EMERGING market (EM) bonds were one of the best performing fixed income segments in 2016 and 2017. The strong performance is reflected in a fall in bond yields. Bonds' yields and prices have an inverse relationship.
Yields of EM bonds fell to a low of 4.9 per cent in 2016 and 5 per cent
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg