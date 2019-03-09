Gold hangs tight as markets deliberate economic gloom

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
GOLD prices consolidated late in the week as risk appetite remained nuanced from weaker economic growth projections in 2019. The precious metal succumbed to bearish pressures last week after better-than expected US economic releases promulgated risk-on market sentiments.
Downward
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg