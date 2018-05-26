You are here
FUND WATCH
Managing drawdowns in Asian equities
Eastspring Asian Low Volatility Equity fund appears to have right strategies for success in the Asian equity space
THE state of markets in 2017 was an anomaly, as volatility was extremely subdued throughout the year while most markets racked up strong double-digit returns. Asia ex-Japan equities delivered total returns of 42 per cent in US-dollar terms or 31 per cent in Sing dollar terms, ending the year as
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg