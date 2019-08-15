You are here
Money FM podcast: Influence: Joseph Stiglitz on People, Power, and Profits: Progressive capitalism for an age of discontent
12:01 min
Synopsis: Join Michelle Martin, as she speaks with Joseph E Stigliz, one of the most prominent economic thinkers of our time, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2001 for his research on how information impacts our markets.
He has written a new book titled, People, Power, and Profits: Progressive Capitalism for an Age of Discontent, which explores the predictable dangers of free market fundamentalism and the foundations of progressive capitalism.
Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3
