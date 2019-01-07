You are here

PODCAST: Find out more about wine investment and enjoyment (Money Hacks, Ep 31)

Mon, Jan 07, 2019 - 2:19 PM

Wine consultant Roderic Proniewski speaks about investing in wine in this Money Hacks podcast.
Money Hacks Ep 31: Using ST Wine to know more about wine investment and enjoyment

10:30 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial and investment scene.

Wine consultant Roderic Proniewski - who runs Asia Wine Network - speaks about investing in wine.

If you have little knowledge of wine, find out why ST Wine is a great way to dip one's toes in the worlds of both wine investment and enjoyment.

Produced by: Ernest Luis

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

