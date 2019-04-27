You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth
FUND WATCH

Stay defensive on US high yield bonds

These non-investment grade bonds have higher credit risks as they are issued by firms perceived to be riskier
Sat, Apr 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM

THE rally in risk-assets this year has been nothing short of outstanding. While equity markets around the world enjoyed a strong first quarter, and continue to do so, I have also noticed that the rebound in the non-investment grade credit markets has been rather strong. Due to their decent

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Investing & Wealth

Are bitcoins more like tulip mania or the Internet?

Understanding the investment fundamentals of life sciences and healthcare

Near-term bearish, long-term bullish

Office and retail rentals reverse direction, head south in Q1

HDB resale prices down 0.3% in Q1; fewer flats sold

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Tim Howkins, chairman of Oanda

Editor's Choice

Apr 27, 2019
Government & Economy

March output dive dashes hopes of manufacturing recovery

Apr 27, 2019
Real Estate

Mismatch for residential take-up and launches in Q1

Apr 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA US Hospitality Trust's IPO likely to be priced at US$0.88 per unit: term sheet

Most Read

1 Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals
2 Olivia Lum says she will take S$1 salary until Hyflux is restructured
3 Hyflux hit with demand from Maybank for payment of S$509m; VP for operations leaves
4 SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller
5 DBS's Piyush Gupta tackles questions ranging from Hyflux to climate change
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 27, 2019
Government & Economy

March output dive dashes hopes of manufacturing recovery

Apr 27, 2019
Real Estate

Mismatch for residential take-up and launches in Q1

BT_20190427_CLASS_3765457.jpg
Apr 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Labour costs to go up faster in 2019: MAS

BT_20190427_ADDPLUS_3765564.jpg
Apr 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade war's silver lining for Asia economies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening