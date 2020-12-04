You are here

Home > Lifestyle > BT Luxe

BT20201204_SHOPPINGPG12_2.jpg
WOOD & STEEL: For an edgy masculinity, you can’t go wrong with cool steel and warm wood.
PHOTOGRAPHY: CHING LEE, PRODUCT STYLIST: CHARLES REZANDI

BT20201204_SHOPPINGPG12_1.jpg
LEATHER: Supple, classic leather with a touch of shine is a fail-proof choice.

BT20201204_SHOPPINGPG12_4.jpg
PORCELAIN: Delicate, ephemeral, and infinitely classy.

BT20201204_SHOPPINGPG12_3.jpg
GOLD & SILVER: Add a little glitter to your festive celebrations.
SHOPPING

Material things

From gold to steel, leather to porcelain, let the tactility of natural materials guide your Christmas gift selection.
04/12/2020 - 05:50
by
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

WOOD & STEEL
For an edgy masculinity, you can't go wrong with cool steel and warm wood.

RYTMO Shaving Set, steamed ash With Gillette® Fusion™ Razor and pure badger shaving brush (S$233) by MÜHLE

YUN Desktop Diffuser II - Space Grey (S$49) by Scene Shang

Hoi An Cufflinks - Aquamarine (S$135) by Forbidden Hill

Zegna Essenze Eau de Parfum - Roman Wood (S$380) by Ermenegildo Zegna

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

LEATHER
Supple, classic leather with a touch of shine is a fail-proof choice

Bubble 12" Python Gold Foil (US$680) by LINGWU

East/West Wallet in Crocodile Embossed Leather (S$630) by Saint Laurent

Leather Key Holder - Taupe (S$150) by Bynd Artisan

Low Top Court Sneaker in Steel Museum Calf Leather (S$538) by Heirloom by Josh Leong

PORCELAIN
Delicate, ephemeral, and infinitely classy

Panthère de Cartier vase, medium model (S$1,660) by Cartier

Aganice Aromatique Candle (S$155) by Aesop

J12 Watch, White highly resistant ceramic, steel and diamonds (S$11,950) by Chanel

Tie-Set dessert plate in porcelain, (S$150) by Hermès

Tie-Set tumbler in porcelain, (S$135) by Hermès

GOLD & SILVER
Add a little glitter to your festive celebrations

Santos de Cartier watch, medium model, automatic movement, yellow gold, steel, interchangeable metal and leather bracelets (S$13,600) by Cartier

Nano Baguette Sheep Fur (S$1,050) by Fendi

Vintage Alhambra bracelet, 5 motifs, guilloché yellow gold, diamonds. (S$18,500) by Van Cleef & Arpels

Layering Newspaper Cufflinks in Rhodium (S$450) by Ermenegildo Zegna

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for