Material things

WOOD & STEEL
For an edgy masculinity, you can't go wrong with cool steel and warm wood.
RYTMO Shaving Set, steamed ash With Gillette® Fusion™ Razor and pure badger shaving brush (S$233) by MÜHLE
YUN Desktop Diffuser II - Space Grey (S$49) by Scene Shang
Hoi An Cufflinks - Aquamarine (S$135) by Forbidden Hill
Zegna Essenze Eau de Parfum - Roman Wood (S$380) by Ermenegildo Zegna
LEATHER
Supple, classic leather with a touch of shine is a fail-proof choice
Bubble 12" Python Gold Foil (US$680) by LINGWU
East/West Wallet in Crocodile Embossed Leather (S$630) by Saint Laurent
Leather Key Holder - Taupe (S$150) by Bynd Artisan
Low Top Court Sneaker in Steel Museum Calf Leather (S$538) by Heirloom by Josh Leong
PORCELAIN
Delicate, ephemeral, and infinitely classy
Panthère de Cartier vase, medium model (S$1,660) by Cartier
Aganice Aromatique Candle (S$155) by Aesop
J12 Watch, White highly resistant ceramic, steel and diamonds (S$11,950) by Chanel
Tie-Set dessert plate in porcelain, (S$150) by Hermès
Tie-Set tumbler in porcelain, (S$135) by Hermès
GOLD & SILVER
Add a little glitter to your festive celebrations
Santos de Cartier watch, medium model, automatic movement, yellow gold, steel, interchangeable metal and leather bracelets (S$13,600) by Cartier
Nano Baguette Sheep Fur (S$1,050) by Fendi
Vintage Alhambra bracelet, 5 motifs, guilloché yellow gold, diamonds. (S$18,500) by Van Cleef & Arpels
Layering Newspaper Cufflinks in Rhodium (S$450) by Ermenegildo Zegna