Material things

WOOD & STEEL

For an edgy masculinity, you can't go wrong with cool steel and warm wood.

RYTMO Shaving Set, steamed ash With Gillette® Fusion™ Razor and pure badger shaving brush (S$233) by MÜHLE

YUN Desktop Diffuser II - Space Grey (S$49) by Scene Shang

Hoi An Cufflinks - Aquamarine (S$135) by Forbidden Hill

Zegna Essenze Eau de Parfum - Roman Wood (S$380) by Ermenegildo Zegna

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

LEATHER

Supple, classic leather with a touch of shine is a fail-proof choice

Bubble 12" Python Gold Foil (US$680) by LINGWU

East/West Wallet in Crocodile Embossed Leather (S$630) by Saint Laurent

Leather Key Holder - Taupe (S$150) by Bynd Artisan

Low Top Court Sneaker in Steel Museum Calf Leather (S$538) by Heirloom by Josh Leong

PORCELAIN

Delicate, ephemeral, and infinitely classy

Panthère de Cartier vase, medium model (S$1,660) by Cartier

Aganice Aromatique Candle (S$155) by Aesop

J12 Watch, White highly resistant ceramic, steel and diamonds (S$11,950) by Chanel

Tie-Set dessert plate in porcelain, (S$150) by Hermès

Tie-Set tumbler in porcelain, (S$135) by Hermès

GOLD & SILVER

Add a little glitter to your festive celebrations

Santos de Cartier watch, medium model, automatic movement, yellow gold, steel, interchangeable metal and leather bracelets (S$13,600) by Cartier

Nano Baguette Sheep Fur (S$1,050) by Fendi

Vintage Alhambra bracelet, 5 motifs, guilloché yellow gold, diamonds. (S$18,500) by Van Cleef & Arpels

Layering Newspaper Cufflinks in Rhodium (S$450) by Ermenegildo Zegna