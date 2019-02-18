You are here

Home > Magazines

7 UK Labour MPs quit party in split with Corbyn on Brexit

Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 8:44 PM

doc744tden1etstwxo1821_doc744tfbx8dvm10a1026xo.jpg
Britain's Labour Party MPs Ann Coffey, Angela Smith, Chris Leslie, Mike Gapes, Luciana Berger, Gavin Shuker and Chuka Umunna pose for a picture after their announcement they are leaving the party, in London, Britain, February 18, 2019.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Seven Labour politicians dramatically quit the UK's main opposition party on Monday as Brexit cracked open the structures that have defined British politics for decades.

At a snap press conference in London, the members of Parliament stood up one by one to explain why they have resigned in protest at Jeremy Corbyn's leadership of the Labour Party. They will now sit in a new "Independent Group" and are aiming to become a new force in UK political debate.

The split has been rumoured for months, but with less than six weeks until the UK is due to leave the European Union, Mr Corbyn's failure to take a decisive stand against Theresa May's Brexit policy proved to be the "tipping point" for many in the group.

Chuka Umunna, Labour's former chief business spokesman, said the mainstream political parties cannot be the answer and urged other politicians with doubts to join the new grouping. There has been speculation that some Conservatives will also split away from Mrs May's party.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Politics is broken, it doesn't have to be this way, let's change it," Umunna told reporters at the press conference on Monday morning. "The established parties are simply not up the challenge. They can't be the change because they have become the problem."

Mr Corbyn was ready for the announcement when it came. "I am disappointed that these MPs have felt unable to continue to work together for the Labour policies that inspired millions at the last election and saw us increase our vote by the largest share since 1945," the Labour leader said in a statement.

He accused the Tories of "bungling Brexit" and insisted he had set out "a unifying and credible" alternative plan. "Now more than ever is the time to bring people together to build a better future for us all," he said.

BLOOMBERG

Magazines

Optimism despite geopolitical woes

Taking stock and looking ahead

Staying ahead of the game

Education a means to 'save the country'

Painting a mixed picture

Recasting portfolios for late-cycle shifts

Editor's Choice

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BP_Hyflux_180219_5.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

BT_20190218_MRBEST6NCF_3698530.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?

Most Read

1 Hyflux's replies to Sias raise more questions
2 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 Singtel, StarHub shares stumble after earnings misses

Must Read

Feb 18, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019: Doubling down on restructuring, S$1.1b Bicentennial Bonus

hzbudget0218a.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6vxt6srl6o91jcr7p12g.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore January non-oil exports fall 10.1% for worst showing in over 2 years

file7414va1wl3nv9a193wl.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening