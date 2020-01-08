You are here

Home > Magazines > The SME Magazine (January/February 2020)
EDITOR'S LETTER

Recipe for success

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM

SME_JanFeb2020_pg03.jpg
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN
Download PDF version here

FOR any business owner, disruption is inevitable. As technology advances, changes will impact companies even faster and harder; so adapting must become the name of the game for those who want to stay ahead.

Resistance or denial will do more harm than good so transformation – digital or otherwise – has become key to the success of companies, new and old.

Just ask Samuel Yik, founder of award-winning home-grown Chinese restaurant chain Dian Xiao Er. The restaurant is famous for its herbal roasted duck, and Mr Yik was initially sceptical of automating the cooking process with machines because he thought the end product might not be as tasty or authentic.

But once he overcame that hurdle and tried it for himself, he found that it not only boosted productivity but also lessened manpower issues and helped his business grow. Today, Dian Xiao Er's signature herbal roasted duck is enjoyed not only in Singapore but also as far away as China where the company has expanded.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Besides winning over the taste buds of local foodies and food critics, Dian Xiao Er's success has also been recognised by the business community as evident by the Enterprise 50, Spirit of Enterprise, Singapore Prestige Brand awards and more that it has chalked up over the years.

Dian Xiao Er's recipe for success is our cover story for this issue; and like Mr Yik, You Tiao Man's Audrey Chew is also finding new ways to advance her family's food business. From just her father selling the Chinese dough fritters out of a hawker stall in Toa Payoh, the company has now been remodelled and expanded to supply to restaurants, hotels and food courts.

Innovation has become a key ingredient in the business as it introduces new products such as charcoal and wholegrain you tiao. Up next is you tiao chips, which Ms Chew hopes will disrupt the snack market. Find out more about this gutsy ex-corporate executive's foray into F&B in our Budding Entrepreneurs section.

Enjoy the issue!

Dylan Tan
EDITOR

BREAKING

Jan 9, 2020 12:15 AM
Transport

Daimler pledges that cost cuts today will fund the cars of tomorrow

[FRANKFURT] Daimler AG's investment in future technologies such as electric cars and self-driving software is taking...

Jan 8, 2020 11:50 PM
Banking & Finance

British watchdog tells bosses to end bad behaviour in insurance

[LONDON] Britain's markets watchdog has told the bosses of commercial insurance companies to stamp out bad behaviour...

Jan 8, 2020 11:31 PM
Government & Economy

India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state

[PARIS] India has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm in the central...

Jan 8, 2020 11:15 PM
Government & Economy

US private hiring surges to 202,000 in December: ADP

[WASHINGTON] American companies ramped up hiring in the final month of 2019, posting the biggest gain in eight...

Jan 8, 2020 10:58 PM
Transport

Boeing crash probe protocol seen hampered by Iran-US tensions

[PARIS] There are clear international rules governing investigations into air crashes, but in the case of Wednesday'...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly